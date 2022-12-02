Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comdotGOODLGCity Lodge HotelExposure MarketingOnPoint PRNorthlink CollegeOptimize AgencyTFG (The Foschini Group)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Chef Jan van der Westhuizen hosts exclusive seasonal dining experience

2 Dec 2022
Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is celebrating his love of South African cuisine with a seasonal food and wine experience in the Cape Winelands.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Van der Westhuizen and La Motte Wine Estate are presenting Jan Franschhoek in a charming 19th-century farmhouse situated in the estate’s lavender fields, a location that doubled as the set of his latest TV series, Jan RSVP on VIA (DStv channel 147).

This partnership between La Motte and the Jan team is a tribute to the early years Van der Westhuizen spent in the region, honing his skills and discovering the beauty of the Winelands.

“My years in the Winelands formed such a big part of my culinary and design training that I have always wanted to come back for more. I guess it’s like drinking good wine. Once you’ve had a taste, you want to keep on savouring it. I remember always seeing this small little house in the middle of the Franschhoek Valley lavender fields at La Motte and wondering why it was not a super exclusive little eatery. Years later and Jan Franschhoek will be opening its doors to the culinary curious,” says Van der Westhuizen.

According to La Motte CEO Hein Koegelenberg, “As a family, we are always looking for interesting and creative ways to share our passion for wine and food with our guests. We’ve been fans of Jan Hendrik’s dinner table story-telling since enjoying his Michelin-starred experience in Nice and we are honoured and excited to host him and his team in the Franschhoek Valley. We can’t wait to offer guests a delicious once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience at La Motte.”

Image supplied: Siba Mtongana
Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant as permanent fixture

1 day ago

Jan Franschhoek’s team will include a culinary collective led by Jan Group executive chef Antro Davel and head chef Anzette Klynhans operating under Jan Hendrik as culinary director. Intimate gatherings of guests will be taken through a unique dining experience comprising of one half-tasting menu and one half customised à la carte dining where guests can choose between the Mountain Menu and River Menu options.

The culinary offering, crafted from 100% local ingredients and inspired by regional cuisine, combines traditional and modern techniques in the creation of a series of dishes inspired by the Jan Library’s formidable collection of cookbooks, one of the largest in South Africa.

Unlike Van der Westhuizen’s other dining experiences, Jan in Nice and Klein Jan at Tswalu Kalahari, Jan Franschhoek recreates the experiences that the guests of his TV show had during its production, and will only be available for a short time. Van der Westhuizen’s fourth series is bound by a theme of togetherness. He sets the table for a legendary roster of guests in the beautiful Boland farmhouse, creating a union of culture and shared memories.

Image supplied: David Higgs, Gary Kyriacou, Irene Kyriacou, and Dino Constantinou
Marble to open new restaurant in Cape Town

3 days ago

For each of his special guests, Van der Westhuizen makes a dish inspired by their own stories. Together they cook, talk about life, and share old recipes, traditions and dishes that were unforgettable to them over the course of their lives. Episodes air weekly on VIA (DStv channel 147) on Sunday nights at 8.30pm and can be streamed on Showmax.

Fans of the series can now experience the magic of Jan RSVP for themselves. Jan Franschhoek will be open for dinner bookings on select dates from 1 December 2022 until 31 May 2023, featuring a curated experience by Jan Hendrik celebrating his return to the Boland.

Contact jan.franschhoek@la-motte.co.za for bookings.

NextOptions
Read more: Hein Koegelenberg, La Motte, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, South African chefs, South African cuisine, food experiences

Related

Image supplied: David Higgs, Gary Kyriacou, Irene Kyriacou, and Dino Constantinou
Marble to open new restaurant in Cape Town3 days ago
Image supplied: Natalie Marais and Jenny Handley of the JHB Gourmet Guide
South Africa Plate Ratings 2023 announced2 Nov 2022
Source:
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards announces star winners1 Nov 2022
Anouchka Horn and Neil Swart, Jackie Cameron, Moses Moloi, Vusi Ndlovu, Jason Lilley, Scott Parker, and Bertus Basson are the featured chefs for this year's Eat Out Awards
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards featured chefs announced!11 Oct 2022
Producing meaningful work is key to building successful and sustainable brands
Havas JohannesburgProducing meaningful work is key to building successful and sustainable brands6 May 2022
Woolworths partners with the Eat Out Restaurant Awards
New MediaWoolworths partners with the Eat Out Restaurant Awards8 Apr 2022
Image supplied: Wiehan Mostert and Will Rawson, cofounders of Furley's Bar & Grill
Furley's Bar & Grill breathes life into Newlands25 Mar 2022
Image supplied: 15 on Orange in Cape Town, South Africa
Le Petit Chef to make Cape Town debut15 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz