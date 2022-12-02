Chef Jan van der Westhuizen hosts exclusive seasonal dining experience

Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is celebrating his love of South African cuisine with a seasonal food and wine experience in the Cape Winelands.

Van der Westhuizen and La Motte Wine Estate are presenting Jan Franschhoek in a charming 19th-century farmhouse situated in the estate’s lavender fields, a location that doubled as the set of his latest TV series, Jan RSVP on VIA (DStv channel 147).

This partnership between La Motte and the Jan team is a tribute to the early years Van der Westhuizen spent in the region, honing his skills and discovering the beauty of the Winelands.

“My years in the Winelands formed such a big part of my culinary and design training that I have always wanted to come back for more. I guess it’s like drinking good wine. Once you’ve had a taste, you want to keep on savouring it. I remember always seeing this small little house in the middle of the Franschhoek Valley lavender fields at La Motte and wondering why it was not a super exclusive little eatery. Years later and Jan Franschhoek will be opening its doors to the culinary curious,” says Van der Westhuizen.

According to La Motte CEO Hein Koegelenberg, “As a family, we are always looking for interesting and creative ways to share our passion for wine and food with our guests. We’ve been fans of Jan Hendrik’s dinner table story-telling since enjoying his Michelin-starred experience in Nice and we are honoured and excited to host him and his team in the Franschhoek Valley. We can’t wait to offer guests a delicious once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience at La Motte.”

Jan Franschhoek’s team will include a culinary collective led by Jan Group executive chef Antro Davel and head chef Anzette Klynhans operating under Jan Hendrik as culinary director. Intimate gatherings of guests will be taken through a unique dining experience comprising of one half-tasting menu and one half customised à la carte dining where guests can choose between the Mountain Menu and River Menu options.

The culinary offering, crafted from 100% local ingredients and inspired by regional cuisine, combines traditional and modern techniques in the creation of a series of dishes inspired by the Jan Library’s formidable collection of cookbooks, one of the largest in South Africa.

Unlike Van der Westhuizen’s other dining experiences, Jan in Nice and Klein Jan at Tswalu Kalahari, Jan Franschhoek recreates the experiences that the guests of his TV show had during its production, and will only be available for a short time. Van der Westhuizen’s fourth series is bound by a theme of togetherness. He sets the table for a legendary roster of guests in the beautiful Boland farmhouse, creating a union of culture and shared memories.

For each of his special guests, Van der Westhuizen makes a dish inspired by their own stories. Together they cook, talk about life, and share old recipes, traditions and dishes that were unforgettable to them over the course of their lives. Episodes air weekly on VIA (DStv channel 147) on Sunday nights at 8.30pm and can be streamed on Showmax.

Fans of the series can now experience the magic of Jan RSVP for themselves. Jan Franschhoek will be open for dinner bookings on select dates from 1 December 2022 until 31 May 2023, featuring a curated experience by Jan Hendrik celebrating his return to the Boland.

Contact jan.franschhoek@la-motte.co.za for bookings.