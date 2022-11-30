Heritage meets health with Creation Wines' new wine and food pairing

Creation Wines in the picturesque Hemel en Aarde Valley has always been a pioneer in the oenophile space when it comes to their award-winning wines and unique and thoughtful pairings. The current Spring menu, the Healthy Heritage pairing, is no exception.

Showcasing seasonal and local ingredients from the area inspired by the Cape Maritime Silk Route, the six-course pairing is a celebration of East meets Western Cape inspired dishes all driven by a focus on health and wellbeing.

Health shots and classic twists

An immense amount of consideration goes into the conception of the pairings by co-owner Carolyn Martin and chefs Eleanor Niehaus, Abongile Mafevuka and their team, and it shows, each ingredient is carefully selected as to best complement the award-winning Creation wines.

Over the six-course pairing, you can expect to sample and be delighted by familiar Western Cape flavours showcased in exciting (and healthy) ways. This includes a vibrant shot of 'Green Nectar', a shot of green juice, including kale, spirulina and granny smith apple juice, which awakens the palate and aids digestion and boosts immunity - as well as a healthy take on the classic fish and chips, reimagined with Cape Gooseberry and popcorn, wonderfully complimented by the mineral notes in the Creation Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon.

Other noteworthy courses include abalone sushi with gochujang and sorrel paired with the Creation Viognier, Roussanne (to note: the Creation Viognier, Roussanne 2021 just received a 5-star rating in the Platter’s by Diners Club South African Wine Guide as well as the Creation Art of Pinot Noir 2021 and Creation Glenn’s Chardonnay 2021).

My favourite course, the chunky biltong flavoured springbok tartare with truffle, radish and potato crisp paired with the Creation Reserve Chardonnay, is a happy marriage of a rich and earthy tartare with the creamy and full-bodied chardonnay - an umami flavour bomb!

Nostalgia meets modernity

The final course features a fragrant peach and rooibos sorbet cutely served beneath an upside-down oat cone and an incredibly moreish black sesame gelato (which was chef’s kiss!), and a zingy pinot and num-num (a shrub native to tropical and southern Africa) gel, all beautifully paired with the sumptuous Creation Fine Cape Vintage. A perfect ending to quite a taste expedition spanning our rich heritage and the different countries that influenced it.

A fully vegan pairing menu is also offered featuring exciting ingredients such as artichoke, tahina, and shiitake.

For more info or to make a booking go to: www.creationwines.com. Heads up the next Summer wine and food pairing menu will be titled 'Breathe' and will focus on a meditative exploration of a flexitarian menu inspired by holistic medical practitioner, Dr Julienne Fenwick, plant-based chef, Nicola Cunningham and wine writer and consultant, Geir Salvesen.