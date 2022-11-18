Diners Club South Africa announces Pinnacle Award winners

Platter's by Diners Club Wine Guide has revealed the recipients of the Wineries of the Year, Wines of the Year and Five Star Wines.

Image supplied: Top Performing Winery of the Year went to Mullineux

This 43rd edition of South Africa’s favourite wine guide features well over 900 producers, merchants and brands, including 37 new ones, and over 8,000 locally produced wines, as well as brandies, husk spirits and sherry-style wines.

A highlight of any new edition is the trio of prestigious Winery of the Year awards, the highest accolades bestowed by Platter's.

The Top Performing Winery of the Year goes to the winery that achieves the most five-star ratings after the annual final tasting round. This year the worthy recipient is Mullineux, with an astonishing run of eight five-star results. This is the stellar Swartland-based venture’s fifth time as Platter’s highest achiever, having been the best-performing winery in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

The Editor’s Award Winery of the Year recognises a winegrowing individual or team who, based on performance in the current edition as well as their track record, are ambassadors of par excellence for South African wine. This year the award goes to Cape Winemakers Guild member Duncan Savage and his Cape Town boutique winery Savage Wines. Last year Savage Wines achieved a remarkable seven five-star ratings. An amazing five such rankings this year, once again proving Duncan’s consistency as a trailblazer and undoubtedly one of the Cape’s foremost winemakers.

Image supplied: The Editor’s Award Winery of the Year went to Duncan Savage

The Newcomer Winery of the Year is awarded to the producer who debuts in Platter’s this year and achieves the highest scores. The well-deserved recipient of this distinction is Trade Winds Wine, owned by friends and long-time serious wine aficionados Martin Voigt and Richard Wells, with a brilliant five-star Cabernet Sauvignon blended by Colin Frith, an honorary Cape Wine Master and one of the most experienced men-about-the-winelands.

Wines receiving the sought-after five-star rating in Platter’s must undergo a rigorous process of sighted and blind assessment (i.e. with and without sight of the label) by a team of experienced experts. Bottlings that are judged to be “Superlative, a South African classic” are given the highest ranking of five stars, equal to 95 points or better on the 100-point rating scale.

With 28 five stars, Chenin Blanc continues its remarkable performance of recent years and, in a significant development, now not only equals the number of five-star Red Blends but also surpasses the White Blends category’s 21 maximum ratings.

Image supplied: The Newcomer Winery of the Year went to Trade Winds Wine

Together, however, the Blended class (Red and White) remains a powerhouse of quality, responsible for a quarter of all the five-star ratings.

Another category building on an improved base is Chardonnay, adding three 95+ ratings to last year’s 19. Other strong performers are Shiraz/Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon, with 16 and 12 wines respectively.

“Another relatively recent development mirrored in the ratings is the release of minuscule special bottlings of an experimental nature, sometimes literally one barrel, intended to explore a particular grape variety, site and/or winegrowing technique, or sometimes simply express the winemakers’ personality or vision,” says Philip van Zyl, managing director and editor of Platter’s.

Also noteworthy are the 291 Highly Recommended wines and brandies, which narrowly missed five stars but are nonetheless extremely fine and collectable, earning a rating of 94 on the 100-point scale.

Wines of the Year

Category Wine Cabernet Franc Mulderbosch Single Vineyard 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Le Riche Reserve 2019 Cinsault Rall 2021 Grenache Noir Kruger Old Vines 2020 Merlot Longridge Misterie 2017 Petit Verdot Benguela Cove Vinography 2020 Pinotage Kanonkop Black Label 2020 Pinot Noir Cap Maritime 2021 Shiraz/Syrah Patatsfontein Sons of Sugarland Syrah 2021 Red Blends, Cape Bordeaux Fleur du Cap Laszlo 2019 Red Blends, with Pinotage Beyerskloof Faith 2018 Red Blends, Shiraz/Syrah-based Sadie Columella 2020 Red Blends, Other Leeu Passant Dry Red 2019 Chardonnay Hamilton Russell 2021 Chenin blanc Mullineux CWG Trifecta 2020 Hárslevelü Lemberg 2021 Sauvignon Blanc Bartho Eksteen Houtskool 2021 Semillon Thorne & Daughters Paper Kite 2021 White Blends, Cape Bordeaux Benguela Cove Vinography Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc 2021 White Blends, Other Sadie ‘T Voetpad 2021 Cap Classique Anthonij Rupert L’Ormarins Private Cuvée 2014 Dessert Wine, Fortified De Krans Muscat Blanc 2022 Natural Sweet Klein Constantia Vin de Constance 2018 Noble Late Harvest Paul Clüver Riesling 2021 Vin de Paille Mullineux Olerasay Straw Wine NV Port-style Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2020

Five Star Wines

Cabernet Franc

Botanica Big Flower 2020

David Finlayson Camino Africana 2020

Mulderbosch Single Vineyard 2019

Warwick 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon

Bartinney Skyfall 2017

Benguela Cove Vinography 2019

Erika Obermeyer Erika O 2019

Kanonkop 2018

Le Riche Reserve 2019

Miles Mossop Maximilian CWG 2019

Nederburg Manor House 2019

Restless River Main Road & Dignity 2019

Reyneke Biodynamic Reserve 2019

Rickety Bridge The Bridge 2020

Stark-Condé Oude Nektar 2019

Trade Winds 2019

Cinsault

Kleine Zalze Project Z 2021

Leeu Passant Basson 2020

Rall 2021

Rickety Bridge Paulina’s Reserve Old Vine 2021

Grenache Noir

AA Badenhorst Raaigras 2021

David & Nadia 2021

Kruger Old Vines 2020

Mischa Reserve 2021

Momento 2020

Merlot

Longridge Misterie 2017

Petit Verdot

Benguela Cove Vinography 2020

Pinotage

Beeslaar 2020

De Grendel Amandelboord 2020

Diemersdal Prospect 2020

Francois van Niekerk 2020

illimis 2021

Kaapzicht Steytler 2020

Kanonkop Black Label 2020

Survivor Reserve 2020

Pinot Noir

Bosman Hermanus 2021

Cap Maritime 2021

Creation The Art of Pinot Noir 2021

Crystallum Bona Fide 2021

Crystallum Cuvée Cinéma 2021

Crystallum Mabalel 2021

Kara-Tara Reserve 2020

Oak Valley South Ridge PN667 2020

Storm Vrede 2021

Shiraz/Syrah

Boschkloof Epilogue 2020

De Grendel Elim Shiraz 2020

De Grendel Op die Berg Syrah 2021

Harry Hartman Somesay 2021

Hartenberg The Stork 2019

Keermont Topside Syrah 2017

Mullineux Jakkalsfontein Granite Syrah 2020

Mullineux Iron Kasteelsig Syrah 2020

Mullineux Schist Roundstone Syrah 2020

Mullineux Syrah 2020

Patatsfontein Sons of Sugarland Syrah 2021

Rall Ava Syrah 2021

Savage CWG Syrah 2020

Savage Girl Next Door 2021

Savage Red 2020

Wolf & Woman Syrah 2021

Red Blends, Cape Bordeaux

Allée Bleue L’Amour Toujours 2017

Alto MPHS 2016

Darling Cellars Sir Charles Darling 2019

Fleur du Cap Laszlo 2019

Glenelly Lady May 2018

Hartenberg The Mackenzie 2017

Jordan Cobblers Hill 2018

Jordan Sophia 2017

Keet First Verse 2019

Marianne Desirade 2019

Overgaauw Tria Corda 2019

Stellenrust Timeless 2019

Stony Brook The Max 2019

Thelema Rabelais 2020

Van Biljon Cinq 2018

Vondeling Philosophie 2017

Woolworths Cobblers Hill 2018

Red Blends, with Pinotage

Beyerskloof Faith 2018

Red Blends, Shiraz/Syrah-based

ArtiSons JJ Handmade Eight Pillars 2019

Ellerman House The Ellerman 2020

Sadie Columella 2020

Red Blends, Other

Blackwater Sophie Cabernet Franc-Cinsaut 2021

De Trafford Elevation 393 2016

Fairview Homtini 2019

Leeu Passant Dry Red 2019

Leopard’s Leap Pardus 2020

Marianne Floréal 2019

Van Wyk Rebecca May 2021

Chardonnay

Bartinney Hourglass 2020

Capensis Fijnbosch 2018

Creation Glenn’s Chardonnay 2021

David Finlayson Shale Terraces 2021

Delaire Graff Terraced Block 2021

Draaiboek Onskuld 2021

GlenWood Grand Duc 2020

GlenWood Vigneron’s Selection 2021

Hamilton Russell 2021

Jordan Nine Yards 2021

Leeu Passant Stellenbosch 2020

Longridge Organic Clos du Ciel 2018

Newton Johnson CWG Sandford 2020

Oak Valley South Ridge CY95 2020

Oak Valley Groenlandberg 2021

Oldenburg 2021

Richard Kershaw Elgin 2020

Richard Kershaw Kogelberg Sandstone CY76 2020

Richard Kershaw Lower Duivenhoks River 2020

Storm Ridge 2021

Tokara Reserve 2021

Warwick The White Lady 2021

Chenin Blanc

Alheit Cartology 2021

Alheit Fire by Night 2021

Bellingham The Bernard Series 2021

Bosman Family Optenhorst 2021

Botanica Mary Delany Collection 2021

Catherine Marshall Fermented in Clay 2021

Cederberg Five Generations 2021

David & Nadia 2021

David & Nadia Plat’bos 2021

David & Nadia Skaliekop 2021

DeMorgenzon Reserve 2021

Eenzaamheid 2020

JC Wickens Swerwer 2021

Kaapzicht Kliprug 2021

Leeuwenkuil White 2020

Metzer & Holfeld Montane 2021

Mullineux CWG Trifecta 2020

Mullineux Granite Eikelaan 2021

Old Road Wine Company Stone Trail 2020

Raats CWG The Fountain 2021

Rall Ava 2021

Sadie Mev. Kirsten 2021

Sakkie Mouton Revenge Of The Crayfish 2021

Savage Never Been Asked To Dance 2021

Scions of Sinai Granietsteen 2021

Stark-Condé Monk Stone 2021

Stellenrust Old Bushvine 2021

Wade Bales Breedekloof 2021

Hárslevelü

Lemberg 2021

Sauvignon Blanc

Anthonij Rupert Altima 2022

Bartho Eksteen CWG Vloekskoot 2021

Bartho Eksteen Houtskool 2021

Cederberg David Nieuwoudt Ghost Corner Wild Ferment 2021

Diemersdal The Journal 2021

Diemersdal Wild Horseshoe 2021

Marianne 2021

Steenberg The Black Swan 2021

Thorne & Daughters Snakes & Ladders 2021

Trizanne Sondagskloof White 2021

Vergelegen SV Schaapenberg 2020

Semillon

Anthonij Rupert Laing Groendruif 2021

Black Elephant Vintners The Dark Side Of The Vine 2019

Boekenhoutskloof 2020

De Kleine Wijn Koöp Debutant White 2021

De Kleine Wijn Koöp Road to Santiago 2021

Gabriëlskloof Magdalena 2021

Rickety Bridge The Pilgrimage 2020

The Vineyard Party I’m Your Huckleberry 2019

Thorne & Daughters Paper Kite 2021

White Blends, Cape Bordeaux

Benguela Cove Vinography Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Delaire Graff White Reserve 2020

Morgenster White Reserve 2021

Savage White 2021

Wade Bales Constantia Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon 2021

White Blends, Other

Alheit Hemelrand Vine Garden 2021

Beaumont New Baby 2021

Bellingham Freda 2021

Creation Viognier-Roussanne 2021

David & Nadia Aristargos 2021

Keermont Terrasse 2021

Mullineux Old Vines White 2021

Rall White 2021

Sadie Skerpioen 2021

Sadie Palladius 2020

Sadie ‘T Voetpad 2021

Stark-Condé The Field Blend 2021

Tempel Kattemaai Chenin Blanc-Semillon 2021

The Ahrens Family The WhiteBlack 2020

The Grapesmith Die Kluisenaar 2019

Vuurberg White 2021

Cap Classique

Anthonij Rupert L’Ormarins Blanc de Blancs 2017

Anthonij Rupert L’Ormarins Private Cuvée 2014

Colmant Absolu Zero Dosage NV

Saltare Brut Rosé NV

Silverthorn CWG Big Dog VIII 2017

Silverthorn Jewel Box 2017

Dessert Wine, Fortified

De Krans Muscat Blanc 2022

Natural Sweet

Klein Constantia Vin de Constance 2018

Noble Late Harvest

Delheim Edelspatz 2020

Miles Mossop Kika 2021

Paul Clüver Riesling 2021

Vin de Paille

Fairview La Beryl Blanc 2022

Mullineux Olerasay Straw Wine NV

Zevenwacht Vine Dried Muscat Blanc 2019

Port-style

Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2020

KWV Cape Tawny NV

Brandy

Boplaas Potstill Reserve 20 Years

KWV Centenary

KWV Nexus

KWV 20 Year Old

KWV 15 Year Old Alambic

KWV 12 Year Old Barrel Select

KWV 10 Year Old Vintage

Tokara XO Potstill

Van Ryn 20 Year Old Potstill

Van Ryn 15 Year Old Potstill

Van Ryn 12 Year Old Potstill

Husk Spirit

Dalla Cia 10 Year Old Celebration Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot