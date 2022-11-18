Diners Club South Africa announces Pinnacle Award winners

This 43rd edition of South Africa’s favourite wine guide features well over 900 producers, merchants and brands, including 37 new ones, and over 8,000 locally produced wines, as well as brandies, husk spirits and sherry-style wines.
A highlight of any new edition is the trio of prestigious Winery of the Year awards, the highest accolades bestowed by Platter's.
The Top Performing Winery of the Year goes to the winery that achieves the most five-star ratings after the annual final tasting round. This year the worthy recipient is Mullineux, with an astonishing run of eight five-star results. This is the stellar Swartland-based venture’s fifth time as Platter’s highest achiever, having been the best-performing winery in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020.
The Editor’s Award Winery of the Year recognises a winegrowing individual or team who, based on performance in the current edition as well as their track record, are ambassadors of par excellence for South African wine. This year the award goes to Cape Winemakers Guild member Duncan Savage and his Cape Town boutique winery Savage Wines. Last year Savage Wines achieved a remarkable seven five-star ratings. An amazing five such rankings this year, once again proving Duncan’s consistency as a trailblazer and undoubtedly one of the Cape’s foremost winemakers.
The Newcomer Winery of the Year is awarded to the producer who debuts in Platter’s this year and achieves the highest scores. The well-deserved recipient of this distinction is Trade Winds Wine, owned by friends and long-time serious wine aficionados Martin Voigt and Richard Wells, with a brilliant five-star Cabernet Sauvignon blended by Colin Frith, an honorary Cape Wine Master and one of the most experienced men-about-the-winelands.
Wines receiving the sought-after five-star rating in Platter’s must undergo a rigorous process of sighted and blind assessment (i.e. with and without sight of the label) by a team of experienced experts. Bottlings that are judged to be “Superlative, a South African classic” are given the highest ranking of five stars, equal to 95 points or better on the 100-point rating scale.
With 28 five stars, Chenin Blanc continues its remarkable performance of recent years and, in a significant development, now not only equals the number of five-star Red Blends but also surpasses the White Blends category’s 21 maximum ratings.
Together, however, the Blended class (Red and White) remains a powerhouse of quality, responsible for a quarter of all the five-star ratings.
Another category building on an improved base is Chardonnay, adding three 95+ ratings to last year’s 19. Other strong performers are Shiraz/Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon, with 16 and 12 wines respectively.
“Another relatively recent development mirrored in the ratings is the release of minuscule special bottlings of an experimental nature, sometimes literally one barrel, intended to explore a particular grape variety, site and/or winegrowing technique, or sometimes simply express the winemakers’ personality or vision,” says Philip van Zyl, managing director and editor of Platter’s.
Also noteworthy are the 291 Highly Recommended wines and brandies, which narrowly missed five stars but are nonetheless extremely fine and collectable, earning a rating of 94 on the 100-point scale.
|Category
|Wine
|Cabernet Franc
|Mulderbosch Single Vineyard 2019
|Cabernet Sauvignon
|Le Riche Reserve 2019
|Cinsault
|Rall 2021
|Grenache Noir
|Kruger Old Vines 2020
|Merlot
|Longridge Misterie 2017
|Petit Verdot
|Benguela Cove Vinography 2020
|Pinotage
|Kanonkop Black Label 2020
|Pinot Noir
|Cap Maritime 2021
|Shiraz/Syrah
|Patatsfontein Sons of Sugarland Syrah 2021
|Red Blends, Cape Bordeaux
|Fleur du Cap Laszlo 2019
|Red Blends, with Pinotage
|Beyerskloof Faith 2018
|Red Blends, Shiraz/Syrah-based
|Sadie Columella 2020
|Red Blends, Other
|Leeu Passant Dry Red 2019
|Chardonnay
|Hamilton Russell 2021
|Chenin blanc
|Mullineux CWG Trifecta 2020
|Hárslevelü
|Lemberg 2021
|Sauvignon Blanc
|Bartho Eksteen Houtskool 2021
|Semillon
|Thorne & Daughters Paper Kite 2021
|White Blends, Cape Bordeaux
|Benguela Cove Vinography Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc 2021
|White Blends, Other
|Sadie ‘T Voetpad 2021
|Cap Classique
|Anthonij Rupert L’Ormarins Private Cuvée 2014
|Dessert Wine, Fortified
|De Krans Muscat Blanc 2022
|Natural Sweet
|Klein Constantia Vin de Constance 2018
|Noble Late Harvest
|Paul Clüver Riesling 2021
|Vin de Paille
|Mullineux Olerasay Straw Wine NV
|Port-style
|Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2020
Cabernet Franc
Botanica Big Flower 2020
David Finlayson Camino Africana 2020
Mulderbosch Single Vineyard 2019
Warwick 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon
Bartinney Skyfall 2017
Benguela Cove Vinography 2019
Erika Obermeyer Erika O 2019
Kanonkop 2018
Le Riche Reserve 2019
Miles Mossop Maximilian CWG 2019
Nederburg Manor House 2019
Restless River Main Road & Dignity 2019
Reyneke Biodynamic Reserve 2019
Rickety Bridge The Bridge 2020
Stark-Condé Oude Nektar 2019
Trade Winds 2019
Cinsault
Kleine Zalze Project Z 2021
Leeu Passant Basson 2020
Rall 2021
Rickety Bridge Paulina’s Reserve Old Vine 2021
Grenache Noir
AA Badenhorst Raaigras 2021
David & Nadia 2021
Kruger Old Vines 2020
Mischa Reserve 2021
Momento 2020
Merlot
Longridge Misterie 2017
Petit Verdot
Benguela Cove Vinography 2020
Pinotage
Beeslaar 2020
De Grendel Amandelboord 2020
Diemersdal Prospect 2020
Francois van Niekerk 2020
illimis 2021
Kaapzicht Steytler 2020
Kanonkop Black Label 2020
Survivor Reserve 2020
Pinot Noir
Bosman Hermanus 2021
Cap Maritime 2021
Creation The Art of Pinot Noir 2021
Crystallum Bona Fide 2021
Crystallum Cuvée Cinéma 2021
Crystallum Mabalel 2021
Kara-Tara Reserve 2020
Oak Valley South Ridge PN667 2020
Storm Vrede 2021
Shiraz/Syrah
Boschkloof Epilogue 2020
De Grendel Elim Shiraz 2020
De Grendel Op die Berg Syrah 2021
Harry Hartman Somesay 2021
Hartenberg The Stork 2019
Keermont Topside Syrah 2017
Mullineux Jakkalsfontein Granite Syrah 2020
Mullineux Iron Kasteelsig Syrah 2020
Mullineux Schist Roundstone Syrah 2020
Mullineux Syrah 2020
Patatsfontein Sons of Sugarland Syrah 2021
Rall Ava Syrah 2021
Savage CWG Syrah 2020
Savage Girl Next Door 2021
Savage Red 2020
Wolf & Woman Syrah 2021
Red Blends, Cape Bordeaux
Allée Bleue L’Amour Toujours 2017
Alto MPHS 2016
Darling Cellars Sir Charles Darling 2019
Fleur du Cap Laszlo 2019
Glenelly Lady May 2018
Hartenberg The Mackenzie 2017
Jordan Cobblers Hill 2018
Jordan Sophia 2017
Keet First Verse 2019
Marianne Desirade 2019
Overgaauw Tria Corda 2019
Stellenrust Timeless 2019
Stony Brook The Max 2019
Thelema Rabelais 2020
Van Biljon Cinq 2018
Vondeling Philosophie 2017
Woolworths Cobblers Hill 2018
Red Blends, with Pinotage
Beyerskloof Faith 2018
Red Blends, Shiraz/Syrah-based
ArtiSons JJ Handmade Eight Pillars 2019
Ellerman House The Ellerman 2020
Sadie Columella 2020
Red Blends, Other
Blackwater Sophie Cabernet Franc-Cinsaut 2021
De Trafford Elevation 393 2016
Fairview Homtini 2019
Leeu Passant Dry Red 2019
Leopard’s Leap Pardus 2020
Marianne Floréal 2019
Van Wyk Rebecca May 2021
Chardonnay
Bartinney Hourglass 2020
Capensis Fijnbosch 2018
Creation Glenn’s Chardonnay 2021
David Finlayson Shale Terraces 2021
Delaire Graff Terraced Block 2021
Draaiboek Onskuld 2021
GlenWood Grand Duc 2020
GlenWood Vigneron’s Selection 2021
Hamilton Russell 2021
Jordan Nine Yards 2021
Leeu Passant Stellenbosch 2020
Longridge Organic Clos du Ciel 2018
Newton Johnson CWG Sandford 2020
Oak Valley South Ridge CY95 2020
Oak Valley Groenlandberg 2021
Oldenburg 2021
Richard Kershaw Elgin 2020
Richard Kershaw Kogelberg Sandstone CY76 2020
Richard Kershaw Lower Duivenhoks River 2020
Storm Ridge 2021
Tokara Reserve 2021
Warwick The White Lady 2021
Chenin Blanc
Alheit Cartology 2021
Alheit Fire by Night 2021
Bellingham The Bernard Series 2021
Bosman Family Optenhorst 2021
Botanica Mary Delany Collection 2021
Catherine Marshall Fermented in Clay 2021
Cederberg Five Generations 2021
David & Nadia 2021
David & Nadia Plat’bos 2021
David & Nadia Skaliekop 2021
DeMorgenzon Reserve 2021
Eenzaamheid 2020
JC Wickens Swerwer 2021
Kaapzicht Kliprug 2021
Leeuwenkuil White 2020
Metzer & Holfeld Montane 2021
Mullineux CWG Trifecta 2020
Mullineux Granite Eikelaan 2021
Old Road Wine Company Stone Trail 2020
Raats CWG The Fountain 2021
Rall Ava 2021
Sadie Mev. Kirsten 2021
Sakkie Mouton Revenge Of The Crayfish 2021
Savage Never Been Asked To Dance 2021
Scions of Sinai Granietsteen 2021
Stark-Condé Monk Stone 2021
Stellenrust Old Bushvine 2021
Wade Bales Breedekloof 2021
Hárslevelü
Lemberg 2021
Sauvignon Blanc
Anthonij Rupert Altima 2022
Bartho Eksteen CWG Vloekskoot 2021
Bartho Eksteen Houtskool 2021
Cederberg David Nieuwoudt Ghost Corner Wild Ferment 2021
Diemersdal The Journal 2021
Diemersdal Wild Horseshoe 2021
Marianne 2021
Steenberg The Black Swan 2021
Thorne & Daughters Snakes & Ladders 2021
Trizanne Sondagskloof White 2021
Vergelegen SV Schaapenberg 2020
Semillon
Anthonij Rupert Laing Groendruif 2021
Black Elephant Vintners The Dark Side Of The Vine 2019
Boekenhoutskloof 2020
De Kleine Wijn Koöp Debutant White 2021
De Kleine Wijn Koöp Road to Santiago 2021
Gabriëlskloof Magdalena 2021
Rickety Bridge The Pilgrimage 2020
The Vineyard Party I’m Your Huckleberry 2019
Thorne & Daughters Paper Kite 2021
White Blends, Cape Bordeaux
Benguela Cove Vinography Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Delaire Graff White Reserve 2020
Morgenster White Reserve 2021
Savage White 2021
Wade Bales Constantia Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon 2021
White Blends, Other
Alheit Hemelrand Vine Garden 2021
Beaumont New Baby 2021
Bellingham Freda 2021
Creation Viognier-Roussanne 2021
David & Nadia Aristargos 2021
Keermont Terrasse 2021
Mullineux Old Vines White 2021
Rall White 2021
Sadie Skerpioen 2021
Sadie Palladius 2020
Sadie ‘T Voetpad 2021
Stark-Condé The Field Blend 2021
Tempel Kattemaai Chenin Blanc-Semillon 2021
The Ahrens Family The WhiteBlack 2020
The Grapesmith Die Kluisenaar 2019
Vuurberg White 2021
Cap Classique
Anthonij Rupert L’Ormarins Blanc de Blancs 2017
Anthonij Rupert L’Ormarins Private Cuvée 2014
Colmant Absolu Zero Dosage NV
Saltare Brut Rosé NV
Silverthorn CWG Big Dog VIII 2017
Silverthorn Jewel Box 2017
Dessert Wine, Fortified
De Krans Muscat Blanc 2022
Natural Sweet
Klein Constantia Vin de Constance 2018
Noble Late Harvest
Delheim Edelspatz 2020
Miles Mossop Kika 2021
Paul Clüver Riesling 2021
Vin de Paille
Fairview La Beryl Blanc 2022
Mullineux Olerasay Straw Wine NV
Zevenwacht Vine Dried Muscat Blanc 2019
Port-style
Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve 2020
KWV Cape Tawny NV
Brandy
Boplaas Potstill Reserve 20 Years
KWV Centenary
KWV Nexus
KWV 20 Year Old
KWV 15 Year Old Alambic
KWV 12 Year Old Barrel Select
KWV 10 Year Old Vintage
Tokara XO Potstill
Van Ryn 20 Year Old Potstill
Van Ryn 15 Year Old Potstill
Van Ryn 12 Year Old Potstill
Husk Spirit
Dalla Cia 10 Year Old Celebration Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot