Sleep in a working vineyard at Creation Wines' luxurious Voormanshuis

2 Dec 2022
Ruth CooperBy: Ruth Cooper
Modern unique architecture complemented by slick décor and a lux bathroom coupled with outstanding views of the Creation Wine vineyards make a stay at Voormanshuis self-catering accommodation a truly special experience.

Situated in the picturesque Hemel-en-Aarde ridge region in Overberg the striking architecture of the chalet, by architect Andrew Finlayson, at once grabs attention with its clean modern lines of wood, steel and brick, yet also blends seamlessly into the backdrop of the flourishing Pinot Noir vineyards and the beautiful Babylonstoren mountain range behind them.

Sleep in a working vineyard at Creation Wines' luxurious Voormanshuis

Heavenly vistas and arty decor

Apt to the location there is even a “Stairway to Heaven” in the form of a striking sculpture, of that title, by South African artist, Strijdom van der Merwe, perched quirkily alongside the chalet. While the interior also boasts a collection of complimenting and rotating art works from respected SA artists such as William Kentridge and Kirsten Sims.

&quot;Stairway to Heaven” - Strijdom van der Merwe
"Stairway to Heaven” - Strijdom van der Merwe
William Kentridge
William Kentridge

A fun William Kentridge piece even resides in the bathroom, and what a bathroom, an expansive room with breath-taking views from the generous shower and free-standing bath really give this chalet a romantic nod.

The well protected deck also includes a braai area, stocked with wood and comfy lounge chairs for many bird and star watching/ gazing opportunities.

Sleep in a working vineyard at Creation Wines' luxurious Voormanshuis
Sleep in a working vineyard at Creation Wines' luxurious Voormanshuis

Wine, dine and stay

The award-winning Creation Wines tasting room is only a short walk away making Voormanshuis a perfect sanctuary to come back to after a lengthy wine-fueled pairing.

Heritage meets health with Creation Wines' new wine and food pairing

By 2 days ago

Voormanshuis even includes its own little wine cellar and honesty bar stocked with the award-winning Creation wines. A selection of chilled Creation wines are also included in the price of the stay.

Numerous walks and cycle routes are available around the wine estate, with two mountain bikes available to guests. Optional extras such as braai packs, and platters can also be arranged.

For more info or to make a booking go to: www.creationwines.com/accommodation

Ruth Cooper
Ruth Cooper's articles

About Ruth Cooper

Ruth is the production manager at Bizcommunity. moc.ytinummoczib@htur
