Africa


Pantone #ColorOfTheYear 2023: Viva Magenta

2 Dec 2022
The Pantone Color Institute has announced the 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. The shade is described as rooted in nature, descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.
Pantone #ColorOfTheYear 2023: Viva Magenta

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said, “In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”

The Pantone Color Institute stated on its website that magenta is a colour for the brave and fearless, a colour that promotes joy and celebration - helping write a new narrative.

Moreover, Pantone stated that “[Viva Magenta] is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement.”

To select the Color of the Year, Pantone’s colour experts survey global colour influences, including the entertainment industry, fashion and all areas of design.

For more information on how it is selected, visit the Pantone website.

Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone

