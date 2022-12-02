Pantone #ColorOfTheYear 2023: Viva Magenta

The Pantone Color Institute has announced the 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. The shade is described as rooted in nature, descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said, “In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”

An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision. Color of the Year 2023: PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.https://t.co/vxEQlBykRT#Pantone pic.twitter.com/pRIP6bI2NH

— PANTONE (@pantone) December 2, 2022

The Pantone Color Institute stated on its website that magenta is a colour for the brave and fearless, a colour that promotes joy and celebration - helping write a new narrative.

Moreover, Pantone stated that “[Viva Magenta] is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement.”

Despite all of the research and trend analysis that goes into choosing the Pantone Color of the Year, Pantone is trying not to take itself too seriously this year. https://t.co/iQowNsmPUv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 2, 2022

To select the Color of the Year, Pantone’s colour experts survey global colour influences, including the entertainment industry, fashion and all areas of design.

For more information on how it is selected, visit the Pantone website.