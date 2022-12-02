South African production wins at One Screen Short Film Festival

The One Screen Short Film Festival winners have been announced.

A shot from Battle of the Year - Nigeria

Best of Show went to Immortal, created by Broken Heart Love Affair Toronto on behalf of the Royal Ontario Museum. The work also won four Best in Genre honours in Branded Entertainment Film, Experimental Film, Non-Fiction/Documentary, and Social Media.

Three entrants had three wins each on the night.

A Future Begins by Observatory Los Angeles for Chipotle Mexican Grill won Best in Craft - Production Design, Best in Genre - Music Video, and Best in Region - North America.

Oppo Shenzhen won Best in Craft - Remote Production for Picture Life Together on behalf of OPPO Reno5, as well as Best in Craft - Visual Effects for “Awaken Colour” for OPPO Find X3. “Awaken Colour” was also named Best in Region for APAC.

Also with three wins was The Rabbit Hole by tao/s Mexico City on behalf of SOS International. They include Best in Craft in Directing and Emerging Filmmaker, as well as Best in Genre - Action.

South African production company 0307 Films won Best in Craft-Cinematography for Battle of the Year - Nigeria.

The complete list of One Screen 2022 winners by category is as follows:

Best in Craft

Animation (tie): OFFF Dach 2021 ‘Repeater by Carbon, Gujarat (India) for OFFF, and Tedx:Real by Substance Sydney for TEDx Sydney

Casting: The Gentle Giant by R/GA New York for Ad Council, Love Has No Labels

Cinematography: Battle of the Year - Nigeria by 0307 Films Cape Town for Globacom

Directing: The Rabbit Hole by tao/s Mexico City for SOS International

Editing: Don’t Try This At Home by Cut+Run New York for Vans

Emerging Filmmaker: The Rabbit Hole by tao/s, Mexico City for SOS International

Music Composition: Uncomposed by Bensimon Byrne Toronto for White Ribbon

Producing: Black Ice by HungryMan with Heckler, both in Sydney, for On Running

Production Design: A Future Begins by Observatory Los Angeles for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Remote Production: Picture Life Together by Oppo Shenzhen for Oppo Reno5

Screenplay: The Myth by Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Sound Design: Shout by VMLY&R Mexico Mexico City for Movistar Telecommunications

Title Sequence: Tedx:Real by Substance Sydney for Tedx Sydney

Visual Effects: Awaken Colour by Oppo Shenzhen for Oppo Find X3

Best in Genre

Branded Entertainment Film: Immortal by Broken Heart Love Affair Toronto for Royal Ontario Museum

Experimental Film: Immortal by Broken Heart Love Affair Toronto for Royal Ontario Museum

Fiction: The Rabbit Hole by tao/s, Mexico City for SOS International

Independent Film: Datsun by Sweetshop & Green Auckland

Music Video: A Future Begins by Observatory Los Angeles for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Non-Fiction/Documentary: Immortal by Broken Heart Love Affair Toronto for Royal Ontario Museum

Social Media: Immortal by Broken Heart Love Affair Toronto for Royal Ontario Museum

Along with awarding work in specific Craft and Genre categories, One Screen also presented best-of awards for creative excellence by region. This year’s regional winners are:

Asia Pacific: Awaken Colour by Oppo Shenzhen for Oppo Find X3

Europe: Uprooted by Halal London for UNHCR (United Nations refugee agency)

Latin America: Cempasúchil - The Taste Of Reunion by Media.Monks Mexico City for Victoria

North America: A Future Begins by Observatory Los Angeles for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Winners were announced on 1 December at the One Screen Short Film Festival 2022 ceremony and screening at the SVA Theater in New York. To view the complete list of winners, go here.

This year’s entries were judged by a jury of leading film directors, producers, agency creatives, and production company heads from around the world.

The global festival focuses on all forms and aspects of short films — narrative fiction, comedy, passion projects, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, animation, sound, movie poster design, title sequences, etc. — and has a mission to celebrate and award filmmakers from around the world working in both the film and ad industries with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on one screen.

The One Screen Short Film Festival was launched in 2011 to further honour creative excellence in film. An archive of past winners is available here.