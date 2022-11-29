MamaMagic Baby Expo creating meaningful engagement through sensory experiences

Are you searching for a creative space to connect with new moms and young families face-to-face in a stimulating environment? Does your brand need a physical presence to amplify your communication and breathe life into your digital activation? If you want to reach new moms and young families, MamaMagic Baby Expo is a perfect experiential marketing platform to bring your brand to life in an environment that is conducive to positive engagement.

The MamaMagic Baby Expo takes place from 1-4 December 2022 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand

The exhibition is packed with various relevant brands in the baby and parenting category. In addition, the expo promises to be a memorable day for young families with thrilling experiences to engage with several brands that will leave little ones and families wanting more. This association with MamaMagic allows participating brands to be positioned as relevant, top of mind and favourable to visitors attending the exhibition. Leading brands that reap the benefit of the association is headline sponsor Dis-Chem Baby City, as well as subsidiary sponsors BestMed, and Huggies.

As confidence has grown through the year, MamaMagic is all geared up for some festive fun. Halls 2 and 3 at Gallagher Convention Centre will be transformed into a festive family fun zone, with Dream Rooms, Insta Photo Moments, Mini Carnival rides, on-stage entertainment with Barney, the world’s most loved dinosaur, and a Barney activity zone to keep the little peeps busy. The exhibition floor is filled with toys and gifts for babies to come and little boys and girls, as well as adorable brand mascots to delight them all. Plus, it’s that time of year when Santa leaves his reindeer behind and joins MamaMagic to welcome our little guests and receive their Wishlist.

“Every visitor touchpoint at the exhibition is vital as it contributes to the overall experience,” says brand director, Warren Murray, "from the time visitors walk in, the exhibitor engagement, and the moments in between." He continues, "We bring brands and consumers face-to-face and enhance the experience by creating spaces in between that positively impact the consumer mindset while ensuring they take a bit of MamaMagic home with them. After all, it’s how you made the visitor feel that keeps them coming back for more."