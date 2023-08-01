MamaMagic Milestones Expo: Embracing a new vision and brand with unmatched magic

MamaMagic Baby Expo®, South Africa's leading and most trusted parenting and baby exhibition, proudly unveils its new vision and transformation into the MamaMagic Milestones® Expo. This exciting change aims to revolutionise the parenting journey by focusing on education, support, and experiential learning.

Having served as a trusted companion to South African parents since 2005, MamaMagic has established itself as the go-to resource for parenting information, support, and community. The extensive online community actively engages with the brand across various social media channels, a testament to the level of trust, comfort, and knowledge-sharing MamaMagic brings to parents' lives. This neutral space fosters an environment where parents can share, reflect, and engage without judgment, creating a supportive and inclusive community.

MamaMagic's online platforms will continue to be the hub for news and information about the MamaMagic Milestones Expo throughout the year, providing ongoing support and guidance for parents beyond the physical exhibition.

The rebranding places a renewed emphasis on in-person interaction at the expo, transforming it from a primarily retail-focused event into an holistic and experiential platform that celebrates and supports every stage of parenting, from pregnancy to preschool. Projeni Pather, managing director of Exposure Marketing and the visionary behind MamaMagic, shares her insight: "Our mission is to evolve alongside our audience, providing an immersive and transformative platform that truly resonates with modern parents. We aspire to transcend beyond deals and discounts, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of support that empowers parents at every milestone."

In pursuit of this goal, Exposure Marketing has assembled an esteemed MamaMagic Advisory Board comprising dedicated mothers and professionals. Their valuable insights ensure that the expo's content and narrative remain aligned with the evolving needs of the market. Curated by an expert panel, the MamaMagic Milestones Expo promises a consistently exceptional experience for all attendees.

Exciting new features await visitors at the expo, including the Experts Lounge, Doula Pavilion, Nappy Change and Feeding Stations, Association Pavilion, and an all-new stage entertainment line-up. The much-anticipated Baby on Board competition rewards pregnant moms with prizes worth R100,000, while the MamaMagic Mama-to-be-Wishlist streamlines the shopping experience.

Join the MamaMagic Milestones Expo, an all-encompassing platform both online and in-person, where brands shine, and parents confidently embrace every stage of their parenting journey. Whether through exhibition, advertising, or sponsorship, seize this extraordinary opportunity to partner with MamaMagic as we celebrate parenthood like never before.

In 2023 there are three MamaMagic Milestones Expos planned in South Africa’s three major cities:

The Durban expo will be at the Durban Exhibition Centre from 1 to 3 September.

The Johannesburg expo will be at Gallagher Convention Centre from 6 to 8 October.

The Cape Town expo will be at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 3 to 5 November.

The Expos are open from 9am to 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

We will announce the opening of ticket sales on www.MamaMagic.co.za and on our social pages. Please do follow @MamaMagicSA on Facebook, Instagram, and X.



