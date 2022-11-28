MamaMagic Baby Expo and Dis-Chem Baby City bring the magic to parents in the Mother City

Cape Town delivered as parents and families turned up in their thousands for MamaMagic.

Baby Expo Cape Town. To the delight of visitors eager for specials, Dis-Chem Baby City and their retail brands did not disappoint. MD of Exposure Marketing, Projeni Pather, elaborates on the importance of value-added shopping experiences for visitors to the expo.

"As MamaMagic, we understand this is the year of building back connections for consumers and parenting brands. We continue to create impactful spaces for brands to connect with consumers in a meaningful way. The landscape has changed, and consumer behaviour has changed. When brands can factor this into their marketing plans, consumers benefit and remain brand loyal. Dis-Chem Baby-City’s activation, which included their Baby Clinic, Loyalty Programme, and more, made it easier for parents to find everything they needed under one roof," says Pather.

Baby On Board continues its winning streak

Being able to gift anyone something they need is always special. For Pampers Premium Care, giving an expectant mom the joy of a life-changing pregnancy starter pack was truly rewarding. Participating in a competition of this nature is a sure win for brands who want to get on to an expectant moms’ shopping list. Thanks to our Baby on Board Sponsors, Cape Town winner Iman Petersen received the ultimate prize any mom-to-be could wish for; a pregnancy and baby starter pack valued at R110,000.

Making your wins personal and safety a must-have

Once more, BestMed’s sponsorship activation both entertained visitors to the expo with fun games for the whole family and kept kids safely guarded with ID tags on arrival. Participants in the BestMed competition enjoyed the option of winning cash or a mystery prize. Wins, big or small, were greatly appreciated by consumers. BestMed created memorable moments for visitors and a warm reception for parents who always put the safety of their children first.

Expert advice from Huggies

Accurate and relevant information is necessary on your parenting journey, and the popular Huggies Experts Lounge is always well-received by parents at the expo. Carefully selecting our incredible healthcare professionals and parenting experts, MamaMagic was able to declutter the online noise and provide meaningful information and advice to help parents. The engaging programme featured experts covering topics from breastfeeding to preparing your body for labour and a host of practical tips for new parents.

Doors to MamaMagic Joburg open from 1-4 December 2022 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Don’t let your brand get left out of the magical journey of parenting; let MamaMagic guide you as we influence parenting spaces.