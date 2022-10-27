Industries

    MamaMagic Baby Expo: All the essentials and more

    27 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Exposure Marketing
    Where else would moms find everything they could possibly need for parenting under one roof? Where's the one go-to place where parents have unrestricted access to competitor brands vying for their attention? And where can you obtain direct access to the product experts to answer any questions you may have?
    MamaMagic Baby Expo: All the essentials and more

    There's only one MamaMagic Baby Expo, and with everything parents need under one roof, it is the most trusted source for all things parenting and family-related. From fast-moving consumer goods to essential nursery items, bespoke baby bags, innovative new products and more, MamaMagic is parents' go-to destination.

    "Since 2004, MamaMagic Baby Expo has been a must-attend space for moms and dads to engage directly with the brands they love and be exposed to various new products. We are thrilled to be working with hundreds of brands passionate about inspiring and informing parents through engaging experiences and services that make parenting a little bit easier and much more fun," says Warren Murray, MamaMagic exhibition director.

    Every parent needs to fill their nursery, and you will find various gorgeous nursery items at the expo to make your baby's space just right. Travelling with a baby can also be challenging; to help you make the right choices when choosing car seats, strollers, carrycots and more, we have all the brand experts on standby to demonstrate and answer your pertinent questions. If you have a toddler or tots, you're definitely in the right place, with educational toys, funky clothing and all the niknaks your child could need. With a growing family, we know you need the right financial experts and information and advice on all things parenting; MamaMagic hosts free parenting workshops and the financial brand experts are on hand to keep your family financially healthy too. We are ready and waiting to welcome moms and dads to MamaMagic Baby Expo, your one-stop-edutaining shop!

    Visit www.mamamagic.co.za for more information.

    MamaMagic Baby Expo Cape Town: 28–30 October 2022

    MamaMagic Baby Expo Joburg Summer: 1–4 December 2022


    Exposure Marketing
    Exposure Marketing, having interacted with over one million parents and parents-to-be and influencing parenting spaces for the past 14 years, is no doubt the expert in creating marketing platforms that not only promotes brands but give parents ultimate brand interaction opportunities.

