Nickelodeon Africa to bring PAWsome fun to MamaMagic Milestones Expo

Nickelodeon will be partnering with the MamaMagic Milestones Expo bringing to life a fun, live experience that will include everyone's favourite Paw Patrol pups on the Ackermans stage at the exhibition for the first time ever! The excitement is building as the MamaMagic Milestones Expo redefines itself, offering an unparalleled experience for parents with young families.

Prepare for a joy-filled day out as the expo has enhanced its offerings with new on-stage entertainment and a host of experiential zones. Focusing on a sensory and educational journey, the MamaMagic Milestones Expo now moves beyond a simple retail environment, striving to empower every parent through intimate connections with experts and leading brands, hands-on trials, and an array of resources tailored to each phase of the parenting journey.

The partnership with Nickelodeon is set to elevate the expo’s entertainment to new heights. Four adorable Paw Patrol pups and their host will take to the stage for shows daily at each exhibition. Fans in Durban and Johannesburg can also look forward to the opportunity to win exclusive pre-screening tickets to the new Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie headed to cinemas this October, get their paws on the best Nickelodeon goodies and even get the chance to have their picture taken with one of their favourite pups. “Nickelodeon has always been a firm favourite with families, with Nick Jr DStv Channel 307 making the world a more playful place. We’re excited to partner with the MamaMagic Milestones Expo and provide an opportunity for kids to experience the magic of Nickelodeon and the PAW Patrol pups up close.” comments Dillon Khan, vice president of Nickelodeon.

Save the dates:

Durban Exhibition Centre: 1 to 3 September



Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg: 6 to 8 October

