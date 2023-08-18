Nickelodeon Africa to bring PAWsome fun to MamaMagic Milestones Expo

Prepare for a joy-filled day out as the expo has enhanced its offerings with new on-stage entertainment and a host of experiential zones. Focusing on a sensory and educational journey, the MamaMagic Milestones Expo now moves beyond a simple retail environment, striving to empower every parent through intimate connections with experts and leading brands, hands-on trials, and an array of resources tailored to each phase of the parenting journey.
The partnership with Nickelodeon is set to elevate the expo’s entertainment to new heights. Four adorable Paw Patrol pups and their host will take to the stage for shows daily at each exhibition. Fans in Durban and Johannesburg can also look forward to the opportunity to win exclusive pre-screening tickets to the new Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie headed to cinemas this October, get their paws on the best Nickelodeon goodies and even get the chance to have their picture taken with one of their favourite pups. “Nickelodeon has always been a firm favourite with families, with Nick Jr DStv Channel 307 making the world a more playful place. We’re excited to partner with the MamaMagic Milestones Expo and provide an opportunity for kids to experience the magic of Nickelodeon and the PAW Patrol pups up close.” comments Dillon Khan, vice president of Nickelodeon.
Warren Murray, MamaMagic brand director, expresses his enthusiasm: “Our mission is to evolve alongside our audience, providing an immersive and transformative platform that truly resonates with modern parents. We aspire to create a comprehensive ecosystem of support that empowers parents at every milestone, and seeing their children’s delight in a Nickelodeon experience is sure to brighten their days."
We've chosen our partners with great care, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. A big shout out to Ackermans for sponsoring our stage and elevating the excitement at MamaMagic Milestones Expo, not just as a marketplace, but as a milestone companion dedicated to spreading joy at every stage of parenting, be it challenging, rewarding, or outright entertaining.
Whether you're a brand looking to shine or a parent seeking to embrace every stage of your journey with confidence, the MamaMagic Milestones Expo offers an extraordinary opportunity. Embrace the new vision – a milestone companion to bring joy and delight at every stage.
MamaMagic Milestones Expo is the leading parenting expo in South Africa, providing essential resources, experiences, and support from pregnancy to preschool. Through innovation and collaboration with renowned brands, MamaMagic is committed to empowering parents and creating a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters growth and connection within the parenting community.