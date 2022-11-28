White Star Miss Soweto 2022 Crowned

In a night of glitz and glamour Tsakane Sono was crowned the 43rd 2022 Miss Soweto, in an electrifying event that was held at the Soweto Theatre this weekend.

Tsakane Sono can officially be called Queen “Sono!”. She follows in the footsteps of last year's title holder, Ludina Ngwenya, who helped equip several local schools with digital devices during her reign. The new Queen of Soweto walked away with a grand prize of R100,000 from White Star.

Her first princess Fezile Ntloko walked away with a cash prize of R25,000, while second princess Karabo Legodi walked away with a cash prize of R10,000. Tsakane Sono also won Miss Congeniality and plans to use her reign to break societal beauty standards that favour a certain group of women. Miss Social Butterfly went to Lerato Guliwe who walked away with a cash prize of R5000.

L to R: Fezile Ntloko, Tsakane Sono and Karabo Legodi

The prestigious night was hosted by Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner up Refiloe Motsei and Espresso presenter Thabiso Makhubela, with entertainment from singer Vusi Nova and amapiano sensation Daliwonga.

Judging the top 20 contestants was broadcaster and TV personality Bridget Masinga, who returned for the third year. She was joined by stylist and former fashion and beauty editor Grace Mantjiu and Emmanuel Tjiya, the editor of Sowetan S Mag, returning for a second year as a judge. First time judges included Phuti Khomo, a former Miss SA Teen, TV personality and actor, S Mag's regular hair and fashion stylist Khomotso Moloto, along with Sammy Mhaule, entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear.

Sono plans to raise awareness of people with disabilities and will use the skills she has learnt as an occupational therapist. "There is a huge stigma and stereotypes because of a lack of knowledge about disability. " So, I would like to be one who helps shine the light on how we can help and treat people with disabilities says Sono.

“The Miss Soweto Pageant has had a dedicated following since it was launched in 1979,” says Makhothi. “This fabulous annual gala, which marks the start of the festive season, is a celebration of beauty, grace, determination and confidence – and has propelled many talented beauties to local and international stardom. It’s all about giving Sowetan women a platform to be bold, to take charge of their own lives, and to be a force for good in the community in which they live. And, with this year’s incredible line-up, we look forward to launching even more Soweto beauties into rewarding careers.”

Pageant sponsors were Kicks Sportswear, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, Eli Ball, K Mile Models and Candi & Co.

This awesome experience will broadcast on Soweto TV (DStv Channel 251) on 3 December 2022 at 18h00 or on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) on 10 December at 18h00.

You can catch all the highlights and full show by visiting the White Star Facebook page or YouTube.