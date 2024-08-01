Mbali Khumalo crowned as White Star Miss Soweto 2024

A night of glamour, grace, and excitement electrified the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani as the prestigious title of White Star Miss Soweto 2024 was awarded to the radiant Mbali Khumalo .

Onthathile Mohuba shone as her First Princess, while Boitumelo Molotsane claimed the title of Second Princess. With her victory, the 20-year-old psychology student at the University of the Witwatersrand has stepped into the spotlight, becoming the 45th queen in the illustrious history of this iconic pageant.

Mbali's journey to the crown was fueled by the unwavering support of her mother, Sibongile Sibiya , a former Miss Soweto contestant herself. "I owe this moment to my mom," expressed an overjoyed Mbali, whose vibrant spirit shone throughout the competition.

The energy in the theatre was exhilarating as the star-studded event unfolded, hosted by celebrated media personality and a former White Star Miss Soweto herself (2005), Lerato Kganyago who is no stranger to the pageant. In 2023, she co-hosted the pageant alongside TV presenter Thabiso Makhubela , reaffirming her deep connection to the brand.

The judging panel consisted of esteemed media personality Bridget Masinga , seasoned beauty editor Grace Mantjiu, and newcomer Masego Seemela , lifestyle writer for the Sowetan newspaper who added a dynamic flair to the proceedings.

Mokhele Makhothi , marketing manager at White Star, reflects on the pageant’s enduring legacy: “For 45 years, the Miss Soweto pageant has been a transformative force, empowering women and providing them with platforms to shine. This remarkable journey has seen countless young women rise to prominence, breaking barriers and becoming leaders in their communities. Our aim is to celebrate this legacy while fostering connections that enrich our diverse cultural identities.

The evening was further elevated by performances from multi-award winning artist Simphiwe Dana and rising AmaPiano sensation Nia Pearl . The stunning Miss Soweto 2016, Nthabiseng Kgasi returned to host the glamorous red carpet, welcoming an array of notable attendees. Among the illustrious guests were Ontshiametse Tlhopane , a top 5 finalist for Miss SA 2024 and runner-up for Miss Soweto 2021, alongside legends like Augustine Masilela (Miss Soweto 1987) and Bongi Mlotshwa (First Runner-Up Miss Soweto 1987).

Mark your calendars! This spectacular event will be broadcasted on Mzansi Wethu on Friday, December 6, at 4pm , with repeat airings on Saturday, December 7, at 8.30pm and Monday, December 16, at 13:00. Don't miss the chance to relive the magic of Mbali's crowning moment and the celebration of empowered women in our vibrant community.



