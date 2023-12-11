Paige Harvey, White Star Miss Soweto 2023, aims to change lives through education

In South Africa, the essence of active citizenship is embodied in the spirit of ubuntu, which emphasizes community, compassion, and interconnectedness. A striking example of this is evident in the actions of Paige Harvey, the reigning White Star Miss Soweto 2023. Driven by a commitment to uplift her community, she has championed a food drive aimed at sustaining the feeding scheme of EW Hobbs Primary School in Eldorado Park – the very institution that nurtured her educational journey.

Miss Soweto Paige Harvey with Cee-Jay Chishimba, deputy principal at EW Hobbs Primary School

Harvey's initiative is not merely a gesture of charity; it is a profound reflection of the social responsibilities inherent in the White Star Miss Soweto title. By partnering with White Star, who generously donated 3,500 units of product to support the school, Harvey is directly impacting the lives of approximately 1,500 learners. Her determination to give back stems from a deeply personal belief: education is a powerful tool capable of transforming lives and opening doors to broader opportunities.

Paige cites the influential women in her life who have shaped her beliefs and aspirations. Her mother laid the foundation for her values, while Ms Chichimba, her former teacher and now deputy principal of EW Hobbs, recognised Harvey’s potential early on. Chichimba’s commitment to education, including securing bursaries for Harvey, exemplifies the hope that dedicated educators bring to our society. "It is educators such as Ms. Chichimba who restore faith in the education system," Harvey notes, reinforcing the idea that education is indeed a first-class ticket to success.

In her journey, Harvey passionately advocates for the empowerment of young girls, urging South Africans from all walks of life to support her initiative, the Harvey Education Programme. She firmly believes that the empowerment of one girl can catalyse the upliftment of entire communities. "When you uplift and empower a girl or young woman, you empower the whole community," she emphasises.

The tagline 'When you need to shine, Shay'na nge White Star' resonates powerfully within the community, echoing the dreams and aspirations of young women who dare to dream amidst adversity. The Miss Soweto platform, proudly sponsored by White Star, stands as a testament to the strength of women and the substance of their contributions to society. It embodies a commitment to character, courage, and community upliftment that resonates throughout South Africa’s rich cultural tapestry.

As Harvey sets her sights on her grand vision for the future – a commitment to aiding young girls in her Eldorado Park community to access tertiary education – she calls upon businesses, philanthropists, and altruistic South Africans to support her cause. Together, they can create a ripple effect that empowers the next generation.

For those inspired to assist Paige Harvey in her mission, please reach out to Lungile Nyembe at az.oc.rptniopno@elignul or to Paige Harvey at moc.liamg@yevrahlegiaP.

Let us collectively champion the cause of education and embody the spirit of ubuntu, ensuring a brighter future for South Africa.

The 2024 White Star Miss Soweto pageant will be held on 30 November at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.



