Turn team spirit into real impact: Why your company should walk the talk at Blisters for Bread 2025

As the saying goes, “the early bird catches the worm,” and for corporate South Africa, this is the perfect time to step forward – literally and figuratively – for a worthy cause. The 57th Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star is fast approaching, and this iconic family fun walk offers businesses a unique opportunity to combine team building, client engagement, and social impact – all in one unforgettable morning.

Why Blisters for Bread is more than just a walk

Hosted by the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA), Blisters for Bread is more than a fun fitness event – it’s a life-changing movement. Every R100 entry fee feeds 20 children a nutritious breakfast and lunch for a full day. That’s the impact you can feel with every step.

Over the years, hundreds of companies have used this event to rally their staff, clients, and customers around a shared goal: ending classroom hunger. Whether you're a small business or a large corporation, this is a chance to live your values, energise your team, and make a real difference.

Corporate packages designed for impact

This year, we’re excited to introduce two ready-to-go corporate packages, perfect for businesses wanting to walk with purpose. These packages include branding opportunities, group entries, hospitality elements, and photo opportunities – plus, they can be customised (within reason) to suit your needs.

Not only will your brand be visible on the day, but your participation will echo long after the event in the lives of the children your entry fees feed.

“Blisters for Bread is one of the few events that combines fun, fitness, family and philanthropy. It’s a turnkey experience for companies looking to build connection and make a lasting difference,” says Petrina Pakoe, director of PSFA.

A morning of connection, music and joy

Expect a vibrant morning of entertainment, with performances by some of Cape Town’s top musical acts, exciting kids’ activities, and that unmistakable spirit of togetherness. It's a feel-good event for families, friends, work colleagues, and community groups.

Key details

Entry fee: R100 per person (included in package)



Each R100 feeds 20 schoolchildren for a full day



Entry cap: Limited to 8,000 participants



All finishers receive a commemorative medal

