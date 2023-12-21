2024 White Star Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists unveiled: A celebration of empowerment and diversity

The spotlight shines brightly as we proudly announce the Top 20 finalists for the 2024 White Star Miss Soweto pageant! This year marks an extraordinary milestone, as we celebrate 45 years of empowering women through this prestigious platform, which has opened doors for countless queens and trailblazers in our society.

In the heart of Soweto, where resilience and dreams converge, the White Star Miss Soweto pageant stands as a powerful beacon of hope and empowerment for young women. More than just a competition, it embodies a movement that ignites purpose among young women, not only in Soweto but across South Africa.

Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager at White Star, reflects on the pageant’s enduring legacy: “For 45 years, the Miss Soweto pageant has been a transformative force, empowering women and providing them with platforms to shine. This remarkable journey has seen countless young women rise to prominence, breaking barriers and becoming leaders in their communities. Our aim is to celebrate this legacy while fostering connections that enrich our diverse cultural identities.”

This year's finalists are a diverse group of extraordinary young women, each bringing unique stories and dreams to the table. In the lead-up to the grand pageant on 30 November, they will engage in intensive workshops focused on personal empowerment, community impact, and invaluable life skills. Armed with these tools, they will emerge as catalysts for change within their communities, continuing the timeless legacy of Miss Soweto winners who have gone on to become influential leaders and entrepreneurs.

The White Star Miss Soweto pageant has consistently provided a vital launchpad for young women, celebrating substance and character alongside beauty. From the iconic businesswoman such as Basetsana Kumalo (Miss Soweto 1990) to emerging stars like Tsakane Sono (Miss Soweto 2022) and Paige Harvey (Miss Soweto 2023), these remarkable women embody the spirit of resilience and determination that inspires others across the nation.

Culminating in a spectacular event at the Soweto Theatre on 30 November, the White Star Miss Soweto 2024 finals will crown the next queen and her royal court, marking a new chapter of opportunities for these inspiring finalists.

Voting for the People's Choice Award is now live, allowing the community to support their favourite finalists by texting 'Hi' to 073 065 1066. Get involved and help bring your champions closer to the crown!

At the launch of the Top 20 White Star Miss Soweto Finalists 2024, a new culinary celebration called Flavours of Africa was introduced. The Flavours of Africa campaign invites South Africans to share their culinary stories, encouraging everyone to submit cherished recipes that celebrate their cultural heritage. We invite the community to connect with their memories and share dishes of special significance, forging bonds through food that transcend generations and cultures.

Experience the beauty of culture and community as we celebrate resilience, dreams, and the flavours that unite us. Join us in participating in Flavours of Africa by sharing your cherished recipes, where the stories behind each dish remind us all of the heart and soul of South Africa.

Follow the White Star social media pages for details.

Let’s come together to honour the strength, dreams, and vibrant flavours that unite us.

For further details about the event and to view profiles of the Miss Soweto 2024 finalists, please visit https://whitestar.africa.



