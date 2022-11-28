Industries

Baxter Theatre presents He Had it Coming

28 Nov 2022
He Had it Coming, a collection of sketches, poetry and songs by Mike van Graan will be performed by Kim Blanche´ Adonis from 29 November at the Golden Arrow Studio at The Baxter Theatre.
Image by Newton James: Kim Blanche´ Adonis
Image by Newton James: Kim Blanche´ Adonis

He Had it Coming is a powerful piece which explores themes in contemporary South African discourse – particularly around issues related to patriarchy and gender-based violence.

“These are ongoing issues in South Africa and that's exactly why this work must be seen,” says Adonis.

“When we're ‘so aware’ of an issue it's easy for us to be lulled to sleep around it and take for granted the effects such issues can have on the collective consciousness and how something like violence against women (whether physical, emotional or even a micro-aggression) can become ‘normal’”, she adds.

Though the topics are on women’s issues, the piece is not there to attack or denigrate men. Director Richards says it instead encourages men (and women) to explore how their thinking and attitudes may not be authentic to them and instead be conditioned ways of being that don’t positively serve any gender.

Although the piece deals with dense issues it seeks to provide commentary mostly in a satirical form, inviting laughter and catharsis as much as critical reflection.

“This show should be seen by all South Africans” was a regular line in the written feedback
from audiences after it first premiered in 2019 with its national tour cut short by the
Covid-19 lockdowns.

Image supplied: The 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards registrations have opened
Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards registrations open

24 Nov 2022

With Richards – Van Graan’s collaborator in his most recent one-person, multi-sketch revues
– now concentrating on filmmaking and music, He Had it Coming provides a platform for a new woman’s voice to be introduced to audiences around the country.

Now, with a fresh talent directed by someone who has ‘been there, done that’, He Had it
Coming is set to provoke, entertain and inspire on a new level.

The show runs at the Golden Arrow Studio at the Baxter from 29 November to 10 December. Tickets can be booked here.

