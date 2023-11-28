White Star Miss Soweto top 40 contestants embark on city clean-up mission

As part of their journey towards the coveted Miss Soweto 2024 crown, the White Star Miss Soweto pageant announced the Top 40 contestants with an inspiring mission, by participating in a city clean-up initiative in Johannesburg. This altruistic effort aims to foster active citizenship and demonstrate the profound impact that young women can have within their communities.

The Miss Soweto pageant transcends the traditional beauty contest, evolving into a powerful movement that empowers young women not only in Soweto but throughout South Africa. The ongoing legacy of Miss Soweto unfolds with each chapter, highlighting the significance of community service and engagement.

In this spirit, the contestants joined forces with the Absa Run Your City participants and dedicated volunteers, rolling up their sleeves to make a tangible difference in the environment they proudly represent. Through this clean-up campaign, the contestants learn the values of teamwork, responsibility, and the importance of contributing positively to their surroundings.

Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager of White Star, stated: “Engaging in community service is not just about picking up litter; it’s about igniting a sense of responsibility and pride in our youth. By participating in initiatives like this city clean-up, these young women embody the essence of active citizenship, setting an example for others in the community. This experience not only shapes their character but also has the potential to inspire lasting change within the communities they serve.”

The Miss Soweto platform, championed by White Star, reflects the vibrant spirit of upliftment and resilience that defines South Africa. It celebrates not just beauty but substance and character, empowering young women to become leaders and catalysts for change.

As the contestants continue their journey, they carry with them the vital lessons learned through community service, reaffirming their commitment to shine brightly as ambassadors of hope and empowerment.

The White Star Miss Soweto 2024 grand finale will be held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto on 30 November 2024.



