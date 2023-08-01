How radio connects you with your customers

Radio is an essential component for any marketing and advertising campaign. A PwC report, the "Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook" predicts that advertising spend on music radio and podcasts will overtake that of newspapers and consumer magazines in 2024. It forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% for the category between 2021 and 2026, to reach R7.8bn a year.

No other medium offers such a rich mix of wide reach, cost-effectiveness, local targeting, mobile accessibility and engaging content, while being so complementarity with other media channels.

“We have over many years seen the power and influence of radio and specifically Algoa FM across a wide range of brands and businesses. For us to deliver success, it’s important that we understand our market and what resonates with our audience who are ultimately the consumers. Delivering campaigns that work is crucial. Radio allows us to both work and play hard for our clients,” says Algoa FM sales manager Dennis Karantges.

“I recently read a great article by Loyd Ford from RPC in the USA. In his article he re-enforces radio being the smart purchase and why. Goes to show…radio globally is dominating many media conversations,” he adds.

Wide reach: Radio allows you to target a diverse range of listeners across different demographics, including age, gender, and location. Algoa FM will deliver your message to a vast and engaged market across the Eastern Cape and Garden Route. Cost-effective: Radio has a powerful advantage. With a lower cost per thousand people, compared to many other mediums, Algoa FM allows you to maximize your budget and achieve a higher return on investment. Real time: Radio is a real-time medium which allows you to respond swiftly to your changing environment and promotions. Whether it’s breaking news or a special offer, Algoa FM ensures your message reaches your target market without delay. Local targeting: Not everyone wants or needs to reach the full Algoa FM broadcast footprint all the time. In response, Algoa FM has transmitter splits which enable advertisers to selectively talk to audiences in the Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay and Garden Route regions. “This makes it an ideal medium for targeting specific geographic markets. Advertisers can tailor their messages to resonate with a hyper-local audience and connect on a more personal level,” says Karantges. Mobile and accessible: Radio is a ‘free to air’ portable medium, allowing people to listen while driving, working, or just getting on with life. Algoa FM is also available on digital platforms, making it accessible to listeners anytime, anywhere. DSTV subscribers tune in on channel 837 and anywhere in the world, people can stream via algoafm.co.za. Engaging and emotive: Well-crafted radio ads, jingles, and voice-overs have the power to create a lasting impact and build a strong brand connection. So much so that, by 2027, around 40% of the world’s seven billion people will regularly listen to the radio, according to Statista research. “This is understandable as radio is both engaging and emotive,” state the researchers. “Good radio is highly engaging and evokes emotions in listeners. Well-crafted radio ads, jingles, and live reads have the power to create a lasting impact and build a strong brand connection,” says Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka. Frequency and repetition: Radio's cost-effectiveness allows advertisers to reinforce their messages through repetition. By scheduling ads strategically and leveraging the power of frequency, advertisers can increase brand recall and drive sales. Targeted audiences: Algoa FM scientifically caters for specific audiences through the day and week. Through ongoing market research, we understand who is listening, and when. This allows you to talk to a specific demographic. “Our programming is built around our understanding of what our audience is doing at any time of the day. This allows advertisers to select the time slots and shows that align with their target audience, ensuring their message reaches the right people,” says Khondleka. Trusted companion: Radio is a trusted companion in the lives of many. Listeners perceive radio personalities as friends, creating an environment of trust and authenticity. By choosing Algoa FM, you align your brand with a trusted source thus elevating your credibility among consumers. The power of influencers: Radio presenters are able to influence the choices of their loyal listeners. “One must never underestimate the influence that on-air personalities have. Radio hosts develop loyal followings and have significant influence over their listeners. Collaborating with popular Algoa FM radio personalities can provide a powerful endorsement and help establish credibility for brands,” says Khondleka. Flexibility and adaptability: Radio offers more flexibility and adaptability than print or TV. Advertisers have a range of options to choose from in terms of the duration of their advert, live reads, or sponsored segments. Radio schedules can be quickly adapted to respond to current trends, news, and events. Radio plays nicely with other media: Algoa FM is at the cutting edge of the confluence of radio, social, and online media. “Radio works well as the anchor to an integrated media strategy, complementing other channels such as online, TV, digital, and print. By combining radio with other forms of advertising, businesses can maximize their reach and reinforce their brand message across multiple touchpoints,” says Karantges.





