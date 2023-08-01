How radio connects you with your customers

No other medium offers such a rich mix of wide reach, cost-effectiveness, local targeting, mobile accessibility and engaging content, while being so complementarity with other media channels.
“We have over many years seen the power and influence of radio and specifically Algoa FM across a wide range of brands and businesses. For us to deliver success, it’s important that we understand our market and what resonates with our audience who are ultimately the consumers. Delivering campaigns that work is crucial. Radio allows us to both work and play hard for our clients,” says Algoa FM sales manager Dennis Karantges.
“I recently read a great article by Loyd Ford from RPC in the USA. In his article he re-enforces radio being the smart purchase and why. Goes to show…radio globally is dominating many media conversations,” he adds.