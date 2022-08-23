Aveng Trident Steel helps build e-learning capacity at Gqeberha school

Aveng Trident Steel has made a million-rand investment in locally developed e-learning ecosystem Odin Education. It recently handed over more than 200 dedicated educational technology tablets to the Grade 11 class at Cowan High School in Gqeberha. The sponsorship comes as learners started the second semester countdown towards their critical matric year.

Cowan High School headmaster Qaqambile Ngcayi (centre left) and head of department Silulami Yeye (centre right) were delighted to take delivery of the school’s new e-learning tablets, delivered by Odin Education’s Kirsty Geyser (left) and sponsored by Aveng Trident Steel. Receiving them on behalf of the Grade 11 class were learners Onke Buti (third from left) and Akho Ndleleni (third from right). Looking on are sponsor representatives Riaan Opperman (second from left), Yasmien Beckett (second from right) and Hansel Moledi (far right).

New Brighton-based Cowan High School achieved an 87% matric pass rate last year which the class of 2023 will be hoping to improve upon with the aid of their devices.

Currently used by almost 3,000 school learners in six provinces, the tablets are locked for educational purposes only and do not allow distracting social media or entertainment platforms.

Each Cowan High learner received their own personalised tablet pre-loaded with mobile data and curriculum-aligned content that matches their subject choices and interests, as well as educational websites and resources to augment the learning process. A live helpdesk, providing access to technical and content support, is included in the ecosystem.

Aveng Trident Steel’s Gqeberha branch manager Riaan Opperman (left) and admin manager Yasmien Beckett (right) were proud to give Cowan High School’s Grade 11 class an e-learning boost, ahead of their all-important matric year. Eager to use their personalised ed-tech tablets, developed by Odin Education, are learners Onke Buti (centre left) and Akho Ndleleni (centre right).

AI and analytics

According to Odin Education’s business development manager, Dean Gurney, the device will, over time, use artificial intelligence and analytics to learn each pupil’s unique interests and capabilities and push more of this content to their device, allowing them to explore and develop their natural curiosity and creativity.

“As an educational technology company, we are driven by the idea that, through education, we can provide each and every child with an ecosystem to better themselves, their communities and wider society,” said Gurney.

“We welcome support from forward-thinking partners like the Aveng Trident Steel, who are looking to make a significantly greater social impact.”

Aveng Trident Steel’s financial director, Raven Brirajh, said the company was pleased to assist the country’s future leaders with technology that would enable learning.

“It is equally important to provide support in the areas in which we operate. We wish the Grade 11 learners at Cowan High all the very best in their studies.”