Aveng Trident Steel helps build e-learning capacity at Gqeberha school

New Brighton-based Cowan High School achieved an 87% matric pass rate last year which the class of 2023 will be hoping to improve upon with the aid of their devices.
Currently used by almost 3,000 school learners in six provinces, the tablets are locked for educational purposes only and do not allow distracting social media or entertainment platforms.
Each Cowan High learner received their own personalised tablet pre-loaded with mobile data and curriculum-aligned content that matches their subject choices and interests, as well as educational websites and resources to augment the learning process. A live helpdesk, providing access to technical and content support, is included in the ecosystem.
According to Odin Education’s business development manager, Dean Gurney, the device will, over time, use artificial intelligence and analytics to learn each pupil’s unique interests and capabilities and push more of this content to their device, allowing them to explore and develop their natural curiosity and creativity.
“As an educational technology company, we are driven by the idea that, through education, we can provide each and every child with an ecosystem to better themselves, their communities and wider society,” said Gurney.
“We welcome support from forward-thinking partners like the Aveng Trident Steel, who are looking to make a significantly greater social impact.”
Aveng Trident Steel’s financial director, Raven Brirajh, said the company was pleased to assist the country’s future leaders with technology that would enable learning.
“It is equally important to provide support in the areas in which we operate. We wish the Grade 11 learners at Cowan High all the very best in their studies.”