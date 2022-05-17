Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail & Hospitality Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Sales Support and Guest Liaison Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Mamelodi Square adds to Tshwane's residential shopping selection

    17 May 2022
    The heart of Mamelodi in Tshwane will be home to a new shopping centre, which is currently under construction and is expected to be complete in October 2022.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    The shopping centre, Mamelodi Square, was designed by award-winning MDS Architecture for developers McCormick Property Development and Putprop Limited, a listed property group.

    Louis Pretorius, partner at MDS Architecture, says the single level shopping centre will be enclosed and will offer 16,640m2 GLA.

    “Mamelodi Square is situated in an area with limited business premises. It will serve the community by offering an array of shopping options, a food court and children’s play area. For this reason, it was important to ensure easy access from both Tsamaya Avenue and Shilovhane Street,” says Pretorius.

    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square

    13 Sep 2021


    The food court and children’s play area are situated at one of the prominent bright red portal-like entrances into Mamelodi Square. Much thought was given to the lighting of the mall and the entrances during the design process. Says Pretorius, “The design incorporates as much natural light as possible at the entrances, as well as through clerestory windows along the mall and the courts. Mamelodi Square also features a series of roof lights.”

    Mamelodi Square has parking for 322 cars and a taxi rank that can accommodate 43 taxis.
    NextOptions
    Read more: shopping centre, new shopping centre, MDS Architecture, McCormick Property Development, Louis Pretorius

    Related

    MDS Architecture helps evolve mixed-use structure in Accra into office building
    MDS Architecture helps evolve mixed-use structure in Accra into office building7 Feb 2022
    Mall of Thembisa awarded best in Africa at International Property Awards
    Mall of Thembisa awarded best in Africa at International Property Awards13 Oct 2021
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square13 Sep 2021
    Gateway creates immersive candyland experience for festive visitors
    Gateway creates immersive candyland experience for festive visitors8 Dec 2020
    New South African app shares info on the safest times to shop
    New South African app shares info on the safest times to shop27 May 2020
    Brightwater Commons officially reintroduced as Ferndale on Republic
    Brightwater Commons officially reintroduced as Ferndale on Republic12 Dec 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz