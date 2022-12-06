Western Cape providing preferred semigration destinations in South Africa

Semigration, the ability to live in one area while working in another, allows those whose work does not require office attendance to move to different areas, away from the chaos and pace of big city life.

All of SAFR Group (Pty) removal companies brands are showing some interesting semigration trends that are developing around South Africa from and between Mbombela (Nelspruit), Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, the Garden Route and especially to the Western Cape.

According to all our SA moving companies' brands, the bulk of demand is clearly pointing to a variety of destinations within the Western Cape.

The slower-paced lifestyle, greater security and availability of top schools is a major drawcard for our clients moving from Gauteng, Pretoria and Durban. “Semigrators” are not the only migrants to the Western Cape, younger executive career-builders are also banking on the job opportunities the Cape offers the executive market.

Destinations within the greater "Cape Town" are varied. Young executive families enjoy living in the CBD, upmarket communal living such as Century City, where many regional and national Offices are located or in suburbs. Our Cape Town Furniture Removal Company has identified that Gautengers are generally positioning themselves in the Durbanville, Southern Suburbs, Fish Hoek, Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Hermanus and Langebaan areas.

Our Heldeberg removal company teams have had their hands full in Somerset-West and Heldeberg region due to its growing semi-retirement status where property developments have specifically catered for those are retiring or planning to retire and it's still close enough to Cape Town and affords residents the convenience of accessing professional and entertainment convenience without too much of a trek.

Hermanus has long been a favourite holiday and residential destination for those from the Highveld. It offers all the amenities of a city while retaining its small-town charm. Hermanus is serviced by hospitals, shopping malls, schools and a vibrant business community. It offers the convenience of a short 90-minute commute to CT International Airport. Removal companies in Hermanus are inundated from the semigrating Community from all corners of South Africa including Cape Town.

Paarl and Stellenbosch are recognised historically but offer newly transplanted residents the same conveniences and basic facilities such as top schools. The modern trend of estate living meets the demand of safe and luxurious living, particularly with executives requiring regular absences from home.

Our teams operating along the West Coast starting from Blouberg have experienced a spurt growth over recent years. Towns such as Yzerfontein, St Helena Bay and Langebaan are rapidly transforming from holiday destinations to predominantly residential towns, almost “remote suburbs” of Cape Town itself, facilitated by the outwards creeping of Table View and Melkbosstrand and the wide, free-flowing West Coast Road, the R44, which allows easy access to and from Cape Town.

Garden Route Western Cape popularity for semigration is gaining momentum:

Former Gauteng residents moving to the Cape are also first testing the residential pool to find the perfect fit before buying. Your local moving companies in Pretoria say that many of their residents are specifically choosing the Garden Route destinations like Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and Mossel Bay whilst many families are choosing to move from rural areas around Limpopo and Mpumalanga to Pretoria according to our Nelspruit removal company. Generally, homes in Gauteng are much larger than those available in the Cape region, and household contents are more plentiful and bulkier in terms of items such as wooden furniture, etc. Before settling for smaller options first up, transplants are increasingly opting to make sure that home size, culture and geography offer a comfortable fit for the entire family before committing to buying a home.

At the end of the day all moving companies in Cape Town agree that most families making big regional relocation decisions are all leading to the Western Cape.




