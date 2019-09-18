Will the semigration trend change with a more stable GNU in place?

It’s worth noting that Johannesburg remains the largest business centre in the country, and our long distance route from Durban to Johannesburg has always been high in enquiries and removal volume. Interestingly, the CFT (furniture volume) is lower than average. This suggests that our clientele are younger individuals and families coming from more modest living situations.

How will the GNU's vision for a unified South Africa influence semigration decisions?

With the GNU government working to bring more stability to the country, the big question is in which direction the semigration trend will grow, or if South Africans will have a change of heart and decide to stay in their hometowns.

South Africa's economic instability has been a big driver of semigration trends in the past, with high crime rates in certain areas and pursuit of a better life adding fuel to the fire.

The newly formed GNU has pledged to address these challenges, but its success will depend on its ability to implement effective governance. With the major players in the newly formed government being the ANC and DA, two parties with historically different ideologies, there is some concern regarding political dispute. On the plus side, the wider spread of accountability and more equal distribution of influence should have a positive impact on policy implementations to promote equal development across all provinces.

To analyse the current trends of semigration and explore how better governance could influence this movement, we'll draw data from various moving companies, including Cape Removals, Biggles Furniture Removals, JHB Furniture Movers, Durban Furniture Removals and other partner companies. This will provide a reasonable understanding of the factors driving people's decisions to relocate within South Africa pre- and post-GNU.

Unpacking the trend: The intricate mix of factors influencing semigration in South Africa

Economic instability at local and national level

South Africa's ongoing economic challenges, such as high unemployment, rising inflation, and slow growth, have driven many people to seek better job opportunities in more stable regions within the country. The Western Cape has emerged as a center of economic activity, with removal companies in Cape Town reporting a significant number of people relocating to Cape Town and its surrounding suburbs. These areas offer a diverse range of job opportunities in industries like finance, technology, and manufacturing.

Despite the semigration trends to the Western Cape, all our South African moving company services are witnessing an influx in the number of people returning to Johannesburg, Pretoria, and the greater Gauteng area with 52% of home loans in 2023 awarded in Gauteng. Johannesburg is expected to remain the main business hub of South Africa. In response to the GNU government's efforts, our moving companies will be introducing an extra weekly removal company service from Durban to Johannesburg.

While the the post GNU investment implication and opportunities are promising, there is still much groundwork to be done to restore hope and stimulate South Africa's economic growth in order to balance infrastructure, development, and economic opportunity across all provinces under a successful Government of National Unity. The new GNU is expected to maintain and build upon existing policies to promote economic development and prosperity throughout the country.

Can current crime and safety concerns influence local Johannesburg relocations

The rising crime rates in certain regions have driven many South Africans to seek out safer areas to live. Middle class families living in semi-rural areas are after better security, with our furniture removal services in Johannesburg seeing a substantial number of people moving to Edenvale, Centurion, Durban, and Cape Town. Other popular local destinations include:

Cape Town’s surrounding suburbs have also seen a significant increase over recent years due to a perception of greater security and a slower living pace than the city itself, with popular destinations being:

Despite some regions in South Africa having relatively low crime rates, the country as a whole faces a significant security crisis due to a dysfunctional justice system. Criminal activity has reached alarming levels, particularly in urban areas. The new GNU will need to take swift and decisive action, implementing effective governance and policing measures, to address this pressing issue. Without such action, crime is likely to remain a major factor driving semigration trends.

Semigration is ultimately the pursuit of a higher quality of life

With scenic beauty, competent municipalities, efficient service delivery, and access to good educational and healthcare facilities, many South Africans are drawn to the Western Cape. Furniture removals from Johannesburg to the Garden Route has become especially popular for individuals and families in search of a more relaxed lifestyle. Abundant outdoor activities, access to nature reserves and a mild climate, adds to the allure of relocations to George, as well as smaller towns such as Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

At this stage it is unlikely that the new GNU will have a significant impact on people only relocating in search of a more relaxed lifestyle. However, if the service delivery currently provided in the Western Cape regions can be implemented in other provinces, then our moving companies Durban and all South African moving company regions are expecting a more positive shift in internal relocations within SA’s own provinces.

New South African suburbs, regions and provinces are expected to catch up to pre-GNU semigration hotspots. We will be watching carefully for these new hotspots and adjust our national removal routes to accommodate any new semigration locations. It will all depend on which municipality ups their game to better service delivery, better safety, better schooling, and community and local business initiatives in order to provide exceptional quality of life for their residents.

Will semigration continue to grow with a more stable GNU?

Although a stable GNU will mitigate some of the factors driving semigration, it is unlikely to entirely halt this trend. Personal considerations such as family ties and career prospects will continue to play a crucial role in shaping migrants' preferred destinations, as they weigh their individual priorities.

The industries supporting this migratory pattern will remain crucial to the nation's economy, and the government must prioritise policies that foster innovation, job creation, and overall economic development in order to effectively address the underlying factors driving semigration.

Find out more on requirements and cost if you are moving to Cape Town from Johannesburg.



