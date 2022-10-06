Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Pareto LimitedBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Facilities & Property Management Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Sales Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA

    6 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Pareto Limited
    After a year as president elect for South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA), Malose Kekana, the GCEO of Pareto Limited was officially announced as president of the organisation at their 2022 annual convention held in Sun City.
    Malose Kekana, newly elected president of South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA)
    Malose Kekana, newly elected president of South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA)

    Being the industry representative for an estimated 90% of the country’s commercial and industrial real estate companies, SAPOA’s mandate is to continuously endeavour to represent, protect and advance its members’ interests – and in doing so, maximise its level of activity within the sector, thus cementing its commitment to the realisation of a more vibrant, globally competitive industry.

    Kekana takes the reigns from Andrew König on the back of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which severely disrupted financial markets and the real economy worldwide, as well as the July unrest of 2021, which particularly affected the property sector negatively.

    “We find ourselves in a period that is characterised by the volatile and unpredictable business environment, where most industries, including the property sector, experienced margin contraction and diminishing incomes,” said Kekana during his address.

    “Now, more than ever, collaboration and partnership with communities within which we operate becomes important. This is the only way that the sustainability of the property sector can be guaranteed,” continued Kekana.

    He closed by emphasising that shared community values should be central to new way of doing business.

    The SAPOA CEO Neil Gopal added: “This role recognises Mr Kekana’s commitment to the industry, his accomplishments, leadership skills and visionary outlook, which are highly respected. His valuable contributions through industry knowledge and experience have undoubtedly led the success of the organisation. I have no doubt that his ongoing contributions to SAPOA will ensure that the property industry will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

    NextOptions
    Pareto Limited
    Our extensive property portfolio and broad national footprint boast more than clever investments in some of Africa's most prime locations - they're the heart and soul of communities, beacons of local economy, and thoughtful spaces where individuals enjoy meaningful experiences that extend beyond traditional shopping and predictable hotel lay-overs.
    Read more: Neil Gopal, SAPOA, Pareto Limited, Malose Kekana

    Related

    TriStar Construction's Saxon Square brings luxury living within reach
    Pareto LimitedTriStar Construction's Saxon Square brings luxury living within reach30 Sep 2021
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs12 May 2021
    World renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court
    Pareto LimitedWorld renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court1 Dec 2020
    #BizUnity: How Liberty Two Degrees is helping co-create a better tomorrow
    #BizUnity: How Liberty Two Degrees is helping co-create a better tomorrow27 Jul 2020
    Newly formed property council to tackle impact of Covid-19
    Newly formed property council to tackle impact of Covid-1923 Apr 2020
    2020 SAPOA Property Development Awards open for entries
    2020 SAPOA Property Development Awards open for entries10 Feb 2020
    SAPOA, Property Sector Charter Council to continue partnership on transformation
    SAPOA, Property Sector Charter Council to continue partnership on transformation23 May 2018
    CoJ Draft Inclusionary Housing Policy could deter developers, says SAPOA
    CoJ Draft Inclusionary Housing Policy could deter developers, says SAPOA24 Apr 2018

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz