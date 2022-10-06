Industries

    Michelle Dickens joins PayProp as deputy CEO

    6 Oct 2022
    Michelle Dickens has been appointed deputy CEO at PayProp. As the public spokesperson for the company in SA, Dickens will oversee brand, marketing and media opportunities and represent PayProp at industry, company and media events. This is in addition to her role of overseeing sales, business development and business intelligence.
    Michelle Dickens, deputy CEO, PayProp
    Michelle Dickens, deputy CEO, PayProp

    Jan Davel, PayProp CEO since January 2019 and an active participant in the legal, franchise, property, and property finance sectors since 2000, says Dickens is the perfect candidate for the job: “Michelle embodies a strong and respected presence in the property space and she is an exemplary leader and communicator.”

    Notable voice in property industry

    “As the face and voice of PayProp and a noted voice in the industry, she will be working alongside me to keep upping our game in the aforementioned ways. In so doing, I believe we have the chess pieces in place to lead a great new era in residential rental payments in South Africa,” says Davel.

