Michelle Dickens joins PayProp as deputy CEO

Jan Davel, PayProp CEO since January 2019 and an active participant in the legal, franchise, property, and property finance sectors since 2000, says Dickens is the perfect candidate for the job: “Michelle embodies a strong and respected presence in the property space and she is an exemplary leader and communicator.”
“As the face and voice of PayProp and a noted voice in the industry, she will be working alongside me to keep upping our game in the aforementioned ways. In so doing, I believe we have the chess pieces in place to lead a great new era in residential rental payments in South Africa,” says Davel.