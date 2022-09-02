Industries

    Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha set for grand opening this month

    2 Sep 2022
    The Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha is nearly complete and is set to celebrate its granding opening on Thursday, 22 September. The 24,000m2 development is an extension and upgrade of the Boardwalk Precinct around the Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World in Summerstrand, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
    Boardwalk Mall prepares for grand opening on 22 September. Source: Supplied
    Boardwalk Mall prepares for grand opening on 22 September. Source: Supplied

    Led by Flanagan & Gerard Group and Emfuleni Resorts, a subsidiary of Sun International, the new mall features 92 stores, 30 of which opened in the first phase in March 2022. It is anchored by Checkers, Woolworths Food and Dis-Chem, complemented by Pick n Pay, Clicks, and a VIP cinema upgrade from NuMetro.

    The Boardwalk Mall also features a new 2,500m2 multi-functional Sunpark events arena, with a big screen, fountain, restaurants spilling out onto the square, a variety of coffee shops and casual dining experiences, and the Magic Company gaming arcade. It includes a landscaped children’s play area with the existing festival lawns area linking Boardwalk Mall and the events arena.

    Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard
    Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard

    Said Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard: “We are incredibly excited about the opening of Boardwalk Mall. While we first identified the potential of this development over a decade ago, it was in early 2019 that we presented a plan to Sun International to create a dominant high-end convenience centre for Summerstrand that introduced many major retailers not yet in the area, but for which there was a big demand from the thriving local community.”

    Construction delayed by pandemic

    Construction of the mall was ready to commence in February 2020 but was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown. Demolition and bulk earthworks were finally able to get underway from February to April 2021 and construction began in May 2021.

    The development has created more than 1,300 jobs during its construction phase. In addition, some 80% of work on site was completed by local subcontractors using local labour. The remaining subcontractors also employed local labour. In addition, the mall donated building materials, from windows and doors to roof sheeting, to the local school, Healing Minds. Boardwalk Mall and its management offices also feature local artists’ work.

    Growthpoint set to power Paarl Mall with R50m solar-charged battery system
    Growthpoint set to power Paarl Mall with R50m solar-charged battery system

    16 Aug 2022

    Contemporary design

    The mall, designed by MDS Architecture, was integrated into the existing Boardwalk Precinct architecture using a contemporary interpretation of the current style with design features like the shape of the roofs and an aesthetic of a refurbished dockside building. Internally, chic industrial elements include exposed structural details and tactile materials.

    Keeping the environment in mind, the mall reclaimed the landscaping from the original scheme, removing and replanting trees that have already been growing for a year. It also uses energy-efficient lighting, incorporates natural wood and concrete materials, and has backup water solutions.

