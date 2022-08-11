Swissport SA appoints two new board members and new CFO

Swissport South Africa has announced two new recent appointments to the company board of directors as well as a new CFO, bringing vast industry experience and skills, along with greater cultural and gender diversity.

The company's chief executive officer, Khangi Khoza joins Fundiswa Sithebe, an executive with extensive industry experience, on the board.

The appointments mark a significant step towards transformation and greater gender and cultural diversity at the highest level within the company and bolster broader transformation efforts implemented recently within Swissport South Africa that focus on staff, skills development and technology-driven operational excellence to create a future-ready and relevant company.

Khoza's appointment also marks the first time the company has appointed a CEO to its board of directors. Khoza, who holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Stellenbosch University, was appointed CEO in June 2021.

Sithebe brings strategically significant industry experience to the Swissport board of directors having worked for Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) from April 2015 to April 2021, where she served as COO from 2017 to 2021. While at ACSA, Sithebe was responsible for the integration and seamless operations across the network of nine airports, and later assumed the additional responsibility for overall day-to-day airport operations. In addition, she led the Commercial Division, which is mainly responsible for non-aeronautical revenue.

Sithebe, is also an aviator and obtained her private pilot's license in 2003.

Neena Harri, who took the reigns as CFO for Swissport South Africa in July 2022, is no stranger to the company having been with the team since 2018 as a financial manager. Harri brings more than 15 years experience to the role.

"The broader resultant cultural leadership transformation and gender diversity these appointments bring to the Board of Directors and leadership team will continue to position Swissport as a preferred service and outsourcing provider for airlines and airport operating companies looking for a partner anchored in a resilient business model and focused on a set of distinctive success factors," concludes Dirk Goovaerts, CEO for Swissport MEA region.