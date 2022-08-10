Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

  • Constituency Coordinator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Special Tribunal orders freeze of Transnet executives' assets

    10 Aug 2022
    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order in the Special Tribunal to freeze assets and pension benefits of at least R1.8m linked to a current and former Transnet executive and their wives.
    Image source: Bruce Rolff –
    Image source: Bruce Rolff – 123RF.com

    In a joint statement, Transnet and the SIU said investigations have found that former Transnet Group Executive for property Zakhele Lebelo and suspended coastal regional manager Phathutshedzo Mashamba allegedly received kickbacks from two service providers between 2015 and 2018.

    “The SIU and Transnet approached the Special Tribunal following an investigation by the SIU, which revealed that the two Transnet executives allegedly received unlawful financial benefits worth approximately R10m from Transnet service providers Superfecta Trading 209 and BBDM Bros Advertising Agency. The executives allegedly used unlawful financial benefits to acquire luxury properties on behalf of Trusts administered by themselves and their spouses.

    “Superfecta has been a supplier of electrical and maintenance services to Transnet Property from 2016, while BBDM obtained a long term lease of Transnet Property’s Carlton Skyrink Building in 2015.

    “Between February 2016 to August 2018, Superfecta earned over R64m in payments from Transnet, as a result of its business with Transnet Property. Pursuant to its lease with Transnet, BBDM was paid tenant installation allowances totalling over R73m from March 2015 to June 2018,” the statement read.

    Image source: Savvas Stavrinos from
    Transnet execs closer to Gupta network than they let on - Zondo report

    By 10 Feb 2022

    According to the joint statement, the freezing order prohibits the selling, leasing, donating or transferring title of five luxury properties in Rosebank and Dainfern.

    Furthermore, the order also “interdicts and restrains the Transnet Retirement Fund from paying out or transferring any benefits” to Lebelo who resigned from the state owned company in 2018 pending a disciplinary hearing.

    “The SIU investigation has revealed that the acquisition of the properties was allegedly funded by money received from [the] service providers contracted by Transnet. Therefore, the luxury properties constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the review application. The luxury properties are now under the care of a curator,” the statement said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Transnet, SIU, Special Investigating Unit

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Ramaphosa puts national and provincial health departments under SIU investigation29 Jul 2022
    Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
    SIU applies to set aside R215m IT tender19 Jul 2022
    Transnet signs $1.5bn loan with international banks
    Transnet signs $1.5bn loan with international banks13 Jul 2022
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Transnet lifts force majeure on 9 coal exporters6 Jul 2022
    Expansion plans for Durban, Ngqura port terminals commended
    Expansion plans for Durban, Ngqura port terminals commended17 Jun 2022
    More corruption-fighting forensic accountants are on the way
    North-West University (NWU)More corruption-fighting forensic accountants are on the way13 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz