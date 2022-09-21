CoCT to construct novel freestanding elevated traffic circle, lane closures to be expected

Lane closures will take effect at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road (M9) and Jan Smuts Drive (M17) in Hanover Park on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, for about 19 months, until 30 April 2024. The closures will be in place while the City of Cape Town constructs a freestanding elevated traffic circle.

Source: Supplied

The lane closures have been planned to fall outside the morning and afternoon peak hour periods to limit the impact on the flow of traffic.

Road users are advised to avoid this intersection and to consider using alternative routes, if possible.

The lane closures entail the following:

• The lanes to be affected are at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road and Jan Smuts Drive in Hanover Park

• The closures will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm on weekdays only

• The right-turning lane on the southbound carriageway along Jan Smuts Drive will be temporarily closed to traffic during these times

• The right-turning lane on the northbound carriageway along Jan Smuts Drive will be temporarily closed to traffic during these times

• Flag personnel will be on site to manage traffic through the construction site

• The affected lanes will be open to traffic before 9am and after 3.30pm

• On the odd occasion, the contractor may need to work over a weekend, but the public will be informed in advance, should this be the case

• The lanes will be open during the December builders’ holiday period

"I want to ask the public to please bear with us, and to be patient while the construction is underway. Unfortunately, road works are always inconvenient, and with a project of this magnitude, the impact will be felt, especially given the fact that the lane closures will be in place for over a year and a half. The best is to try and find an alternative route to your destination and avoid this intersection altogether if that is possible.

"Apart from the traffic circle that will be used by the MyCiTi buses, the City is also upgrading the intersection to improve traffic flow. The improvements entail the reconfiguration of the intersection, dedicated turning lanes, improved traffic signals and signalisation.

"Pedestrians and cyclists will also benefit as dedicated lanes for walking and cycling along Govan Mbeki Drive and at the intersection form part of this project," says Councillor Rob Quintas, the City’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility.

Source: Supplied

The new elevated traffic circle can be described as a hollow circle in the sky, letting in light to the intersection below.

It will be about 6,2m above the ground, and for the exclusive use of the MyCiTi buses, once complete. By separating the MyCiTi buses from general traffic, the City will ensure the service operates optimally between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and Wynberg and Claremont without being delayed by traffic on the ground level of the intersection.

The proposed Hanover Park closed median station is the closest MyCiTi station to this intersection and will serve commuters along the trunk route to operate along Govan Mbeki Road. The station will be built at a later stage, closer to the implementation date of the service.