Railway
    Prasa introduces new modern trains in Cape Town

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has introduced new blue and white modern Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) on the Central Line, extending service from Nyanga to Mandalay station in the Western Cape.
    Source:
    Source: Prasa

    This marks a significant milestone as this is the first time PRASA deploys the “People’s Train” on this corridor, following the completion of essential electrical and per way infrastructure between Nyanga and Nolungile.

    Communities along the Central Line, now join many who have enjoyed the service using the new high-tech modern trains in other corridors. These state-of-the-art trains are equipped with advanced features such as automated doors, CCTV cameras, and air-conditioning, ensuring a comfortable and secure trip for all passengers.

    Enhanced safety, reliability

    “In addition to the new trains, the completion of signalling from Langa to Mutual Line marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of our services. Work to re-signal the rest of the Central corridor continues. This modern signalling system will not only improve the frequency and punctuality of our trains but will also reduce delays and congestion," Prasa said on Thursday, 1 August 2024.

    The rollout of the new trains and the advanced signalling system shows the agency’s commitment to revitalising and modernising commuter rail services.

    "This important development in the region ensures we offer a safe, efficient, and dignified service to the 40% of Cape Town's commuters who rely on this key route. Extending the service on the Central Line to Mandalay station is expected to bring positive socio-economic benefits to the communities of Langa, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, and other areas along the line.

    "This notable development builds on PRASA’s recent achievements, including the reopening of 31 out of 40 commuter rail corridors and the refurbishment of 263 out of 463 stations," Prasa said.

    PRASA, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, public transport, Railway, transport industry, South Africa transport, South Africa rail
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
