Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15%

Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023. This is according to the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie.

Shipping containers are seen on a ship, belonging to Ocean Network Express (ONE), moving through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%. The fee increase will be applied to start 1 January 2023.

