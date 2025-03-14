Cape Town tourism cruising this March with 24 ship calls

Cape Town Cruise Terminal is experiencing a bumper 2024/25 season, with 76 ship calls scheduled so far for the period ending June. This up from 67 last season. Cruise Cape Town, powered by Wesgro, says 24 of these ship calls are scheduled for March alone.

Image source: Jean van der Meulen from Pexels

This will help bring thousands of visitors to the region, providing a welcome boost for tourism and businesses. During the 2023/24 season, cruise tourism contributed R1.32bn to the regional economy, up from R1.2bn in the previous period. The total expenditure generated by vessels and passengers reached R1.5bn, surpassing the R1.4bn recorded the year before.

March has traditionally been a key month for cruise tourism, with Cape Town’s late-summer weather making it a popular stop on international cruise routes. Many ships also reposition between hemispheres during this time, making Cape Town an attractive destination for operators and travellers alike.

“The growth in cruise arrivals this March highlights Cape Town’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination,” said Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro, the tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape. “Beyond the immediate tourism boost, the industry has positive ripple effects, from tour operators and transport services, to restaurants, hotels and retailers.”

With more ships in port, the city is preparing for increased activity in and around the terminal. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town added: “Cape Town offers an exceptional experience for cruise passengers, and the March arrivals will not only create a buzz in the city but will provide a major boost to our economy as for every 36-cruise passenger arrival, one job is created."

"The City is taking proactive traffic management steps, together with our partners, to manage this increase in arrivals," added Vos.

The V&A Waterfront, which operates the Cape Town Cruise Terminal, has designated transport options for cruise passengers, and enhanced security measures. There will also be increased traffic marshals on days where high volumes are expected.