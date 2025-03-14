Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Sam HospitalityCity Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Tourism Tourism

    Cape Town tourism cruising this March with 24 ship calls

    14 Mar 2025
    14 Mar 2025
    Cape Town Cruise Terminal is experiencing a bumper 2024/25 season, with 76 ship calls scheduled so far for the period ending June. This up from 67 last season. Cruise Cape Town, powered by Wesgro, says 24 of these ship calls are scheduled for March alone.
    Image source: Jean van der Meulen from
    Image source: Jean van der Meulen from Pexels

    This will help bring thousands of visitors to the region, providing a welcome boost for tourism and businesses. During the 2023/24 season, cruise tourism contributed R1.32bn to the regional economy, up from R1.2bn in the previous period. The total expenditure generated by vessels and passengers reached R1.5bn, surpassing the R1.4bn recorded the year before.

    March has traditionally been a key month for cruise tourism, with Cape Town’s late-summer weather making it a popular stop on international cruise routes. Many ships also reposition between hemispheres during this time, making Cape Town an attractive destination for operators and travellers alike.

    “The growth in cruise arrivals this March highlights Cape Town’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination,” said Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro, the tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape. “Beyond the immediate tourism boost, the industry has positive ripple effects, from tour operators and transport services, to restaurants, hotels and retailers.”

    With more ships in port, the city is preparing for increased activity in and around the terminal. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town added: “Cape Town offers an exceptional experience for cruise passengers, and the March arrivals will not only create a buzz in the city but will provide a major boost to our economy as for every 36-cruise passenger arrival, one job is created."

    "The City is taking proactive traffic management steps, together with our partners, to manage this increase in arrivals," added Vos.

    The V&A Waterfront, which operates the Cape Town Cruise Terminal, has designated transport options for cruise passengers, and enhanced security measures. There will also be increased traffic marshals on days where high volumes are expected.

    Read more: Cape Town Tourism, Wesgro, cruise ships, cruise tours, Cruise tourism, Wrenelle Stander
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz