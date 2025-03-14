Cape Town records strongest cruise season yet with 83 ship calls

Cape Town’s 2024/25 cruise season closed on a high note, marking the longest and most successful season to date with 83 ship visits, including 11 inaugural calls, highlighting the city’s growing importance as a cruise destination in Africa.

March was a particularly strong month, recording a season-high 22 ship visits. Meanwhile, the Port of Mossel Bay welcomed 15 cruise calls this season, further signalling the Western Cape’s expanding cruise footprint.

Economic impact and job creation

Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro, emphasised the sector’s economic significance: "As we work towards the province’s goal of doubling tourism by 2035, these figures underscore Cape Town and the Western Cape’s growing stature as a leading cruise destination on the African continent."

She added: "During the 2023/24 season, the sector contributed R1.32bn to the regional economy and supported 2,000 jobs. This growing industry creates tangible value for local businesses – from tour operators and accommodation providers to restaurants and artisans – and helps position Cape Town and the Western Cape as a globally competitive tourism destination.

Passenger numbers and infrastructure

Passenger and crew numbers at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal increased by 16% in the 2024/25 season compared to the previous year. The season wrapped up with the departure of the Crown Princess on 29 June.

David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, which manages the terminal, reflected on the importance of new ship visits: "We were especially pleased to welcome 11 inaugural calls this season.

"Each new ship that chooses Cape Town brings with it the opportunity to create long-term partnerships. Our world-class infrastructure, coupled with Cape Town’s natural beauty and diverse experiences, makes us a compelling stop on any global cruise itinerary.”

A highlight of the season was Cunard’s Queen Anne docking in Cape Town on 10 April 2025, following last year’s historic visit when Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria docked simultaneously — a first for Africa.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, praised the cruise industry’s role: "Cruise tourism aligns with our Growth for Jobs Strategy, which focuses on job creation and investment.

"With 2,000 jobs supported and over a billion rand added to the economy in the previous season, the cruise industry is helping us realise our vision of a thriving, inclusive, and resilient Western Cape."

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, said: "We have worked hard to promote Cape Town as a cruise gateway to Africa. This season’s success demonstrates what is possible when government and industry collaborate. Every ship arrival is an economic opportunity – not just for the City, but for communities across the metro."

With a strong pipeline for 2025/26, Cruise Cape Town is gearing up for another promising season.