Logistics Shipping
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DroppaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Suez Canal Authority dismisses Red Sea route as sustainable alternative

    By Momen Saeed Atallah
    19 Feb 2025
    19 Feb 2025
    Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie has confirmed that the Red Sea crisis has not led to the development of a viable alternative route to the canal, while also highlighting positive signs for regional stability's return.
    Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office in the city of Ismailia, Egypt April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
    Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office in the city of Ismailia, Egypt April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

    Iran-backed Houthi militants have attacked vessels in the Red Sea area since November 2023, disrupting global shipping lanes by forcing vessels to avoid the nearby Suez Canal and reroute trade around Africa, raising the costs for insurers.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in December the disruption cost Egypt around $7bn in revenue from the Suez Canal in 2024, a drop of more than 60% from its revenue a year before from the canal, Sisi said.

    Read more: logistics, shipping, Suez Canal, Momen Saeed Atallah, Red Sea
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Momen Saeed Atallah

    Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Bernadette Baum.
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz