Logistics Transport
    AD Ports commits $120m to Suez Canal logistics zone

    Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a 50-year concession agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Ports Group to develop a 20-square-kilometre logistics and industrial zone east of Port Said.
    By Menna Alaa el Din, Jaidaa Taha, and Mohamed Ezz
    5 May 2025
    In a televised address on Sunday, 4 May, AD Ports’ managing director confirmed the deal, which will see the group invest $120 million in initial development and feasibility studies for the project’s first phase.

    Covering 2.8 square kilometres over three years, the initial phase will include a 1.5-kilometre quay, with plans for a multipurpose cargo terminal, according to a cabinet statement.

    The agreement is the latest in a series of investments by AD Ports in Egypt’s maritime and logistics infrastructure.

    Over the last three years, AD Ports acquired Egyptian maritime companies Transmar, TCI, and Safina B.V.

    AD Ports has also signed long-term concessions to develop and operate cruise terminals at the Red Sea ports of Safaga, Hurghada, Al Sokhna and Sharm El-Sheikh, and to build and operate a multipurpose port in Safaga and a Ro-Ro terminal in Al Sokhna.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Menna Alaa el Din, Jaidaa Taha, and Mohamed Ezz

    Reporting by Menna Alaa el Din, Jaidaa Taha, and Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Toby Chopra and Giles Elgood.
