Telematics tools help boost efficiency in SA transport and logistics
Michelle De Freitas, country sales manager at Webfleet South Africa, says that intelligent fleet management systems offer an opportunity to improve route planning, asset use, and vehicle maintenance – while also enabling greater collaboration across the logistics value chain.
Policy reforms and real-time coordination
Recent regulatory developments, including the introduction of targeted block exemptions under the Competition Act, have laid the groundwork for improved cooperation between infrastructure and logistics operators. These changes permit companies to coordinate maintenance, share operational data, and jointly plan services under specific conditions that safeguard competition.
De Freitas notes, however, that regulatory reform on its own will not address all sector inefficiencies. "The real opportunity lies in using advanced fleet management solutions to unlock efficiencies, even as the landscape evolves," she says.
"Modern telematics systems like Webfleet provide real-time, high-quality data that can be used to improve route optimisation, maintenance scheduling, and asset utilisation – all while ensuring data privacy and compliance."
Data-driven decisions in times of disruption
Webfleet highlights that modern telematics tools go beyond basic vehicle tracking. These platforms use predictive analytics, live diagnostics, and real-time traffic data to help fleet operators make faster, more informed decisions.
The systems also integrate with emergency response tools, improving reaction times in the event of road closures, weather-related delays, or social unrest.
"In times of disruption, fleet managers need both agility and foresight," says De Freitas. "At Webfleet, we’ve seen how incorporating artificial intelligence, including generative AI, into fleet solutions helps teams turn complex data into actionable insights and long-term strategies."
Collaboration with data governance
Secure data sharing remains a key concern when collaboration involves competing operators. De Freitas explains that telematics systems allow users to control what data is shared, when, and with whom.
"Privacy controls and user permissions are built into the system, ensuring that strategic insights can be shared responsibly while protecting proprietary information," she says.
Growing adoption in South Africa
Webfleet, which supports more than 50,000 businesses globally, says its telematics platforms are already in use in South Africa to support driver performance, reduce fuel costs, and enhance safety.
De Freitas describes these tools as critical to helping logistics companies remain competitive in a constrained environment.
"Smart telematics is no longer a nice-to-have," she says. "It’s a business-critical tool that helps transport operators overcome today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s solutions – responsibly, sustainably, and competitively."
