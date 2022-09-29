Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sasol to announce green hydrogen deals with local miners soon

29 Sep 2022
By: Promit Mukherjee
Sasol will announce partnerships over the next few weeks with local mining companies to supply green hydrogen for their mining operations, a senior company executive said on Wednesday, 28 September.
Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, north of Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, north of Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

A major part of government's aim to cut climate-warming gas emissions is tied to the private sector's use of green hydrogen for buses, taxis and heavy-duty vehicles such as hauling truck and forklifts in the mines.

"There are a few mining partners that we are talking to that we will announce shortly to supply green hydrogen for mining vehicles," Sarushen Pillay, vice president: environment sustainability at Sasol, told Reuters.

Green hydrogen is produced when renewable electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The company expects to sign memorandums of understanding to initially supply green hydrogen for forklift trucks at the site of mining companies, he said, and the gas could be used to transition their worker bus fleet and hauling trucks for minerals.

Africa's first hydrogen power plant expected to produce electricity from 2024
Africa's first hydrogen power plant expected to produce electricity from 2024

13 Sep 2022

Green hydrogen to be consumed locally

Sasol will start producing 3.5 tonnes per day of green hydrogen from its Sasolburg plant in South Africa in the second half of 2023, rising to six tonnes a day depending on the demand. All of it will be consumed locally, Pillay said.

Sasol plans to export almost 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen by 2028-29. The company is in the process of signing power purchase agreements with independent renewable power producers instead of depending on grid-based renewable supply, Sasol said in its climate change report published last month.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Sasol, green hydrogen, Promit Mukherjee

Related

Scrap metals recycler Romco eyes green hydrogen to power furnaces in Africa
Scrap metals recycler Romco eyes green hydrogen to power furnaces in Africa14 Sep 2022
Africa's first hydrogen power plant expected to produce electricity from 2024
Africa's first hydrogen power plant expected to produce electricity from 202413 Sep 2022
Source: Reuters.
South Africa Q2 GDP contracts 0.7% q/q - stats bureau6 Sep 2022
Sasol partners with Japan's Itochu for green hydrogen projects
Sasol partners with Japan's Itochu for green hydrogen projects5 Sep 2022
Sasol agrees to pay $24m settlement in US class action suit
Sasol agrees to pay $24m settlement in US class action suit1 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied.
SA's Aspen, India's Serum Institute sign vaccines deal for Africa1 Sep 2022
Image source: fabrikacrimea –
Applications open for Sasol's all-inclusive bursaries for 202326 Aug 2022
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
SA's top insurers raided on suspicion of price fixing, collusion25 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz