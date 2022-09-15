Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Eskom seeks 32% power tariff hike in April

15 Sep 2022
Eskom is seeking an average power tariff increase of just over 32% for the financial year that starts on April 1 2023, much higher than originally sought, it said on Thursday, 15 September.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's energy regulator Nersa has said it intends to announce its decision on Eskom's tariff application in November. It rarely allows Eskom the full increase it applies for, with disputes between the two often ending up in court.

Eskom was allowed to increase tariffs by an average of 9.61% this April, whereas it had asked to raise them by 20.50%. The size of its new request means electricity users in the country, already grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, could face much higher power bills next year.

Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding
Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding

2 days ago

Reasons for larger hike

In a statement, state-owned Eskom said higher diesel and fuel oil prices, depreciation of its generation assets and greater procurement from independent power producers were some of the main reasons it was asking for a larger hike.

Eskom has been mired in financial crisis for years and regularly implements power cuts that constrain economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

The company argues that Nersa has not allowed it to recoup sufficient revenue via electricity tariffs and says that is one reason why it is dependent on government bailouts.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Eskom, Nersa, electricity costs, Eskom tariff hike

Related

Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding
Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding2 days ago
Wind energy allocation doubled for REIPPPP Bid Window 6
Wind energy allocation doubled for REIPPPP Bid Window 63 days ago
Load shedding until Saturday due to shortage of generation capacity - Eskom
Load shedding until Saturday due to shortage of generation capacity - Eskom6 Sep 2022
Source: Kimberly Mutandiro. Hundreds of union members and supporters marched in Pretoria on Wednesday demanding measures against the high cost of living.
Wednesday of discontent: workers picket around the country25 Aug 2022
South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar
South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar18 Aug 2022
Higher electricity connection fees in South Africa? A good, and necessary, next step
Higher electricity connection fees in South Africa? A good, and necessary, next step11 Aug 2022
SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions
SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions8 Aug 2022
South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply
South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply4 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz