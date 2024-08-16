Ramokgopa withdraws nuclear determination, undoing more Mantashe policy

Ministers Ramokgopa and Macpherson share a laugh on a recent China trip, showing unity within the Government of National Unity. Source: x.com

The original determination, which was introduced under Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006, set the stage for the procurement of new nuclear energy capacity for South Africa.

This decision was part of the government’s long-term plan to diversify the country’s energy mix, ensuring a reliable supply of electricity while reducing the dependency on coal.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy made the proposal under the stewardship of Gwede Mantashe and received the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (NERSA) approval in 2021.

However, the landscape of energy generation has shifted significantly in recent years, with increasing emphasis on renewable energy solutions, technological advancements, and concerns around the cost and feasibility of nuclear energy.

Why was it withdrawn?

The withdrawal of the determination reflects the changing priorities in South Africa's energy policy under Ramokgopa, which is in line with his previous statements regarding the energy transition.

Nuclear will be deployed at the scale and pace that the country can afford.

Nuclear energy projects are often expensive and require long-term investments.

As South Africa grapples with economic challenges, large-scale nuclear investments may not be financially viable at this stage.

The move towards cleaner, renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is core to the Ramaphosa administration’s just energy transition plans.

With the country's abundant renewable resources, nuclear may no longer be seen as essential for meeting future energy needs.

New technologies

Rapid advancements in renewable energy technology and storage solutions have made it easier and cheaper to integrate these sources into the national grid.

This has also been a regular Ramokgopa refrain since gaining full ministerial control of the electricity and energy portfolio.

We must invest in technologies that provide cleaner and cheaper energy, modernise the distribution grid, and ensure universal access to electricity.

With the determination withdrawn, it’s clear that South Africa’s future energy strategy will lean more heavily on renewable energy.

The DMRE will likely continue exploring ways to balance energy security with affordability, environmental sustainability, and job creation.

For now, this withdrawal signals a growing commitment to renewable energy as the country works towards a cleaner, more sustainable power generation mix.