Government finally showed up for Electra Mining

If you ask anyone who attended, Electra Mining Africa 2024 was a resounding success. The biennial showcase of innovation and resilience of South Africa's mining and related industries is the largest of its kind on the continent. However, the glaring absence of government participation cast a shadow over the event, raising concerns about the disconnect between the public and private sectors says Eric Bruggeman, CEO of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC).

Eric Bruggeman took Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala on a tour of Electra Mining 2024.

Bruggeman says that Electra Mining plays an important part in showcasing South Africa's industrial capabilities to the world.

He has a personal interest but is quick to praise the show's ability to facilitate exports, attract foreign investment, and foster knowledge exchange.

"The president says to me all the time, we need to export more. Well, how do you export more if you don't show the rest of the world what exactly you can export?"

The lack of government participation at Electra Mining was a major point of contention for Bruggeman.

He expressed his disappointment at the absence of key government officials, particularly the minister of Trade and Industry.

"The Minister of Trade and Industry, surely he should want to say ‘how... this is the second biggest show in the world, maybe I should go and see it’," Bruggeman stated, highlighting the missed opportunity for government engagement with industry leaders and innovators.

Widening gap

Bruggeman attributed the government's absence to a growing disconnect between the public and private sectors.

He pointed to the government's tendency to impose regulations and burdens on businesses without providing adequate support.

"The reason why the public sector and the government are moving further apart is because the government throws rules at us, they throw fires on us, but there's no support," Bruggeman explained.

This lack of support and collaboration creates a challenging environment for businesses and hinders their growth potential.

An olive branch

Despite the frustrations, Bruggeman remains optimistic about the future and calls for greater collaboration between the government and the private sector.

He believes that events like Electra Mining provide a crucial platform for dialogue and partnership.

"We need to have a relationship," Bruggeman urged, emphasising the importance of open communication and mutual support.

Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala’s visit to Electra Mining Africa 2024 served as a powerful show of good faith from the government to the private sector.

Bridging this gap will be crucial for unlocking South Africa's economic growth and prosperity.