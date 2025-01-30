Energy & Mining Section
    Eskom tariffs to rise by 12.7%

    By Wendell Roelf and Nqobile Dludla
    30 Jan 2025
    Nersa on Thursday granted Eskom an average tariff increase of 12.7% for 2025/26, a third of what the debt-laden company had requested. Eskom had sought increases of about 36% from April, 12% in 2026 and 9% in 2027, prompting opposition in public consultations, with political parties and consumers citing the weak economy and a cost-of-living crisis.
    Eskom's logo is seen at the Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. Source: Reuters/ Siphiwe Sibeko
    Eskom's logo is seen at the Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. Source: Reuters/ Siphiwe Sibeko

    "We are required to ensure that Eskom is sustainable within the short and the long term. At the same time, we are required to ensure that the electricity services that Eskom provides are affordable," said Nersa chairman Thembani Bukula.

    The regulator's decision effectively denies Eskom tens of billions of rand that the company said it needs to deal with coal contracts, a higher carbon tax and rising debt from municipalities.

    For the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years, Nersa agreed to increases of 5.36% and 6.19% respectively.

    The energy minister said the government will work with Eskom to achieve greater efficiency gains to contend with the lower than requested tariff increases.

    "We welcome the fact that these tariff adjustments take into account the need to mitigate inflationary pressures on communities and businesses," energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said in a statement.

    Revenue is up

    Eskom said last month that it expected to post its first annual profit in eight years, supported by an improved operational performance and a state relief package.

    Earlier on Thursday the company reported revenue for the six months to 30 September of R183.7bn, up 15.8% year on year. Profit after tax rose to R17.8bn from a restated profit of R1.6bn a year earlier.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
