Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransYellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Anglo finalises Jellinbah sale to Zashvin

    29 Jan 2025
    29 Jan 2025
    Anglo American has completed the sale of its 33.3% minority stake in Jellinbah to Zashvin $1bn. This move is the first step in Anglo American’s plan to divest from its steelmaking coal portfolio. The transaction, initially announced on 4 November 2024, was expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2025. However, Anglo American managed to finalise the deal ahead of schedule.
    Anglo finalises Jellinbah sale to Zashvin

    "We are pleased to complete this first step in the divestment of our steelmaking coal portfolio, realising $1bn of cash proceeds sooner than expected, further strengthening our balance sheet,” wrote Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad in a company statement.

    “We wish our JV partners, Zashvin and Marubeni, every success for the future of Jellinbah. We have also made good progress towards the completion of the sale of the balance of our steelmaking coal portfolio to Peabody for additional cash consideration of up to $3.8bn."

    Anglo American’s decision to exit the steelmaking coal sector is part of a broader strategy to focus on high-margin commodities such as copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients.

    Wanblad says that this transition will enhance the company’s resilience and position it for long-term growth.

    "We have moved at pace to simplify Anglo American to create an exciting and differentiated investment proposition focused on our world-class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients businesses.”

    This more cash generative and higher margin portfolio will offer greater through-the-cycle resilience, with the benefit of significant high quality and well-sequenced growth options across each product vertical, including a clear path to increase annual copper production to more than one million tonnes over the next decade.

    Queensland coal confidence

    Zashvin, which previously held an equal 33.3% stake in Jellinbah alongside Anglo and Marubeni, now holds a majority interest.

    "Jellinbah’s success since 1988 has been driven by the partnerships we have forged both locally and overseas,” said Zashvin’s James Xu.

    “We pay tribute to Anglo American’s significant role in this journey and its dedication to making this historic transaction smooth and efficient.”

    As a proudly Queensland family-owned company, our increased investment reflects our confidence in Queensland’s coal industry and our workforce, and our commitment to continue to work with central Queenslanders.

    Critical to restructuring

    The Jellinbah Group operates two key steelmaking coal mines – Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont.

    While Anglo American was a shareholder, it did not operate or market production from these assets.

    This sale is critical to Anglo’s broader restructuring efforts, which include divestments in steelmaking coal and nickel, the demerger of its PGMs business Amplats, and the separation of its De Beers diamond business.

    Read more: Anglo American, coal, Australia, coal mining, Duncan Wanblad
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz