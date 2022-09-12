Industries

Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding

12 Sep 2022
Government's plans to end recurring load shedding could take at least a year to deliver results, a top executive at struggling utility Eskom said on Monday, 12 September.
Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

"We have various plans in place, I believe very good plans...however this is going to take time to implement," Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said, adding: "For the next 12 months or so we may not see the required benefits."

Oberholzer told a news briefing that the performance of Eskom's fleet of ageing, unreliable coal-fired power stations continued to deteriorate. He said 42 generating units, or almost 24,000 megawatts of capacity tripped last week, with some units breaking down more than once.

80% of rich nations' $8.5bn pledge to SA's energy transition in the form of loans
80% of rich nations' $8.5bn pledge to SA's energy transition in the form of loans

By 2 Sep 2022

Mid-way through its financial year, Eskom has spent R7.7bn on diesel to run emergency generators, far in excess of the budgeted amount, Oberholzer added, calling it a serious concern.

"It's really a difficult situation we find ourselves in," he told reporters.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Jan Oberholzer

