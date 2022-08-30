Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comLGMeltwaterGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mining News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Women's Month

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Qualified Diesel Technician/Field Technician - Mining Kimberley
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #WomensMonth made possible by

    #WomensMonth: Never be afraid to stand out - Lebohang Thaele, OIM Consulting

    30 Aug 2022
    Sindy PetersBy: Sindy Peters
    An engineer by profession, Lebohang Thaele is a highly experienced consultant at OIM Consulting - an organisation that helps businesses develop effective supervisors and front-line leaders, particularly within the mining and manufacturing industries.
    OIM Consulting's Lebohang Thaele
    OIM Consulting's Lebohang Thaele

    This Women's Month, Thaele shared with us a bit about her work in the mining industry and her favourite current trends, what she sees as the major challenges and opportunities, and advice for women pursuing a career in mining today.

    Tell us a bit about yourself and your background.

    I am passionate about leadership, people and I love travelling. I’m a mother, thus family is everything to me. I am an engineer by profession and have been in various roles in the manufacturing sector. I am innovative, open-minded and agile. I believe in people and, as a result, have served in leadership roles that are focused on driving continuous improvement. I have over 10 years' worth of experience, with a postgraduate qualification and am currently looking into studying a business management degree.

    What does a typical workday look like for you?

    My day starts early, attending meetings in the mines and then we debrief on the operational levers. I also share progress reports or coach around the levers required for optimal efficiency. It's interesting as I also learn a lot from my colleagues at OIM.

    What do you love most about working in the mining sector?

    As a consultant who coaches front-line supervisors in mines, I enjoy the travelling! I enjoy interacting with different people from all walks of life and changing their lives for the better.

    What is your favourite trend in the mining sector right now?

    Tech such as artificial intelligence, drones that capture some of the mine's most intricate problems, autonomous vehicles that access areas where it's not feasible for humans to enter, promoting safety and productivity.

    #WomensMonth: Be receptive to learning more all the time - Hitachi Energy's Tshegofatso Monnamme
    #WomensMonth: Be receptive to learning more all the time - Hitachi Energy's Tshegofatso Monnamme

    By 23 Aug 2022

    What do you see as the major challenges and opportunities ahead in mining?

    Challenges - we need to employ the right people in the right roles.

    Opportunities - the livelihood of mining communities is changing for the better. We just need to work hard to upskill those with talent and let them grow further into more senior roles.

    As a male-dominated sector, what are some of the barriers still limiting the participation and advancement of women in mining? And how do we address them?

    The mining culture and the engrained historical mindset remains a barrier, however, I believe we are able to effect change through our Supervisory Development Programme, helping our trainees become more effective and climb the ladder.

    Where, do you believe, does the value lie in a diverse, inclusive work environment, particularly in terms of female representation?

    Women have a way of bringing order. We shouldn't overlook males as the majority are experienced, thus we can seek advice from them and implement effective changes using our intuition. We have a natural attention to detail.

    Based on your experience, what advice would you give to women pursuing a career in mining today?

    Be agile and never limit yourself. The culture in the mining sector is changing and more and more opportunities are being offered to females.

    #WomensMonth: 'Gender-inclusive workforce makes good business sense' - Morag Evans, Databuild
    #WomensMonth: 'Gender-inclusive workforce makes good business sense' - Morag Evans, Databuild

    By 3 Aug 2022

    How is your organisation supporting and empowering women in the mining sector?

    We have a voice and are respected as equals by our male counterparts. OIM also assists in upskilling its employees.

    Do you have any pearls of wisdom to share this Women's Month or words of encouragement?

    Never be afraid to stand out, be intentional about your goals and remember to do everything with integrity and without limiting yourself. You are capable of achieving whatever you put your mind to! Affirm yourself on a daily basis and never let life's challenges throw you off; simply regroup and start all over again.

    NextOptions
    Sindy Peters
    Sindy Peters' articles

    About Sindy Peters

    Sindy Peters (@sindy_hullaba_lou) is a group editor at Bizcommunity.com on the Construction, CSI & Sustainability, and Property portals. She can be reached at moc.ytinummoczib@ydnis.
    Read more: women empowerment, Sindy Peters, women in mining, #WomensMonth, OIM Consulting

    Related

    #WomensMonth: Distell's Kushilla Thomas feeds her passions for Africa, brands and people
    #WomensMonth: Distell's Kushilla Thomas feeds her passions for Africa, brands and people2 hours ago
    #WomensMonth: OIM Consulting's Poeletso Dibodu - mining needs more women leaders
    #WomensMonth: OIM Consulting's Poeletso Dibodu - mining needs more women leaders6 hours ago
    #WomensMonth: Nangamso Mtsatse on getting SA kids reading for meaning, calculating with confidence
    #WomensMonth: Nangamso Mtsatse on getting SA kids reading for meaning, calculating with confidence1 day ago
    Nicole Capper, new VP of sales at Humanz. Source: Supplied.
    #WomensMonth: Former Mrs South Africa Nicole Capper joins Humanz1 day ago
    #WomensMonth: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht's inspiring rise to the top
    #WomensMonth: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht's inspiring rise to the top1 day ago
    Gabi Immelman, founder and CEO of Mindjoy
    #WomensMonth: Use curiosity to guide you - Gabi Immelman, Mindjoy CEO & founder2 days ago
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz