Sasol Techno X showcases science, tech careers of the future

Sasol Techno X 2022 will be virtually showcasing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEAMI) to South Africa's next generation of leaders and innovators from 12 - 16 September.

Image source: ThisIsEngineering from Pexels

This year, Sasol Techno X is going virtual for the first time to reach a larger audience and bring STEAMI into homes, schools and offices across South Africa and the rest of the world. During this interactive experience, visitors are immersed in tours, talks, displays and hands-on activities and workshops that demonstrate the future of science and the endless possibilities of technology.

“Nearly a third of young graduates in South Africa are unemployed. Sasol Techno X highlights how STEAMI education opens up unprecedented possibilities for the youth in jobs and roles we couldn’t even conceive of 20 years ago. As we inspire more youth to be scientists, engineers, technologists, and innovators, we unleash the economic potential and global competitiveness of our country,” says Noxolo Kahlana, head of Sasol Foundation. “Young people who choose a career in this dynamic field have the opportunity to prosper, explore, create, innovate and make a difference.”

By utilising the latest interactive virtual technology, Sasol Techno X offers learners and educators a space to interact with and engage on critical STEAMI activities that are part of the school curriculum.

Online visitors to Techno X can look forward to exhibition stands powered by creative interactive tools such as:

Live text-based chat

Video uploads

Social media links

Website links

Unlimited downloadable brochures.

Kahlana adds: “Sasol aims to be a catalyst for positive change, driving shared socio-economic value and caring deeply for our people, planet, and communities. We are proud to help develop a generation of learners who are smarter, STEAMI-knowledgeable, entrepreneurial, innovative, and productive. As one of the country’s leading STEAMI employers, we urge young people to learn more about the field by taking part in this event and to consider applying for a Sasol Foundation bursary if they are thinking about a career with great prospects and stimulating opportunities.”

To attend this year’s Techno X, register now online for a week-long peek into the world of STEAMI careers of the future: https://sasoltechnox.co.za/