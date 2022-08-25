Industries

Interior construction and fitout company gets investment boost

25 Aug 2022
Issued by: Edge Growth
The Vumela Fund, established by FNB Business and Edge Growth, today announced a new investment in TSK Interiors, one of South Africa's leading black-owned commercial interior fitout and construction companies.
Thuso Koboyatau, CEO, and Thato Setati, managing director of TSK Interiors
Thuso Koboyatau, CEO, and Thato Setati, managing director of TSK Interiors

The funding is expected to help unlock additional liquidity to allow TSK Interiors to capitalise on larger and more resource-intensive opportunities in the market, with job creation being a direct result of more opportunities and larger projects across the continent.

TSK Interiors is an interior construction company in Johannesburg that specialises in building, shop-fitting, construction management, tenant installations, and furniture relocations. With over 11 years in the business, TSK provides quality services backed by a strong and capable management team. Key clients, industry certification and a track record of exceptional customer satisfaction, provide TSK with a distinct competitive advantage in the sector.

“TSK has demonstrated resilience backed by strong performance in a construction sector that has historically seen negative growth since the 2010 World Cup. The strength of its management has proven that TSK is capable to continue to deliver quality services to its new and existing customers as economic recovery continues,” says lead deal maker at Edge Growth, Hitesh Dullabh.

TSK Interiors places massive significance on the economic empowerment of previously disadvantaged individuals and maintains its credentials in the advancement of these interests.

"This facility has come at a critical moment, and we at TSK are extremely pleased to be able to expand our continental presence and to upgrade our CIDB,” said Thuso Koboyatau, TSK Interiors’ CEO “We hope to create more jobs at a time when our people need it most. We are excited to continue investing in our communities and give back by providing employment and business opportunities that allow people to build successful lives."

“FNB remains deeply committed to transformation and the growth of SMEs. Through our Supplier Development initiatives, we are able to assist businesses such as TSK by providing access to growth capital, unlocking additional business value, and most importantly, enabling them to create jobs in the economy “, said Heather Lowe, head of SME Development at FNB Business.

Edge Growth
Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.
