2023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries

But B2B SMEs face certain challenges, as ESD solution strategist at FNB, Avani Manilal, explains:
“To do business with other businesses including corporates, suppliers often need to meet and adhere to certain compliance requirements and standards, which can be difficult if they lack capacity or a proper track record. This can also impact their ability to access funding to support their growth. Small businesses can also struggle to accommodate the success they’re seeking. A large contract can put tremendous stress on a company that has not built firm foundations for growth or is unable to access funding to support the contract”
FNB saw an opportunity to strengthen the Black-owned B2B sector by investing in the development of B2B companies. Following the evolution of the supplier development programmes which FirstRand has conducted amongst the SMEs in its supply chain for many years, FNB sought to make these tools available to a broader market.
The result is the FNB Advancer Programme, administered by SME development solutionists Edge Growth. The FNB Advancer Programme provides an opportunity for B2B businesses to unlock their potential by focusing heavily on improving the areas that drive business growth – sales and marketing strategies and financial management, including cashflow optimisation. General support will also be available to address fundamental gaps and constraints in the business to professionalise its operations.
Successful participants will be able to apply for funding opportunities within the FirstRand ecosystem, including an SME financing product recently developed by FNB.
Find out more or apply online by visiting the Edge Growth Incubator Portal website.