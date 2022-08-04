25 tech startups revealed for Grindstone's accelerator programme

Cape Town-based accelerator, Grindstone, announced its top 25 companies who will be embarking on a year-long programme which aims to assist high-growth tech startups to become more investable, sustainable and exit ready.

Grindstone Accelerator is a structured entrepreneurship development programme which assists innovation-driven companies engineer high growth.

The programme prioritises access to knowledge, networks, funding and markets for startups.

Over the course of the programme, the selected companies will undergo an intensive review of their strategies and be provided with coaching from top global resources, including some of the Grindstone alumni companies who have successfully scaled their businesses before.

Grindstone will assist these 25 companies to gain new skills, overcome obstacles and access market opportunities – thereby enabling them to soar to new heights.

Alumni of the programme have included radar cycling hardware company iKubu (exited to Garmin), ticketing solutions provider Quicket (funded by Knife Capital), tax solutions company TaxTim (exited to MMI), fintech payment company PayFast (exited to CPO), mobility startuup WhereIsMyTransport, (funded by Google, Toyota & Naspers), augmented reality, animation and gaming company SeaMonster (funded by First Rand), custom fit cloud-based delivery platform Loop, Cyber security solution TakeNote IT, AI-social media screening company Farosian and pre-owned luxury goods business Luxity.

Grindstone 10 companies:

Ollie App – Ollie App provides Mental Health credits for remote teams. Ollie is the first healthcare benefits currency that allows employees to book live sessions from anywhere they work in the world using credits.

Botlhale AI - Botlhale is an AI startup that provides a text and speech-based toolkit for creating conversational AI in African languages.

123tutors - 123tutors is a web-based peer-to-peer learning platform with the most efficient student-tutor matching system and the most extensive database of vetted tutors and experts.

Upstream Money – Upstream is a machine-learning consulting firm that uses AI to enable our customers to make better decisions. The startup aims to develop a solution that allows for debit order financing.

Sticitt – Sticitt is a payment platform built for the education niche with a clear vision to ultimately launch a youth banking alternative.

LawyeredUp – LawyeredUp is a legal consultancy company looking to revolutionize legal in technology

Beeline Learn – Beeline is a science-backed learning platform designed to remove barriers to effective learning and assist people in achieving their learning goals.

AfricaInc - Inc.Africa is an 'always learning' media company that gives entrepreneurs and leaders everything they need to start, run and grow a successful business in Africa.

Fleet IT – Fleet IT helps fleet owners and managers measure and increase their fleet profitability by turning fleet information and costs in actionable insights.

Deep Learning Café – DLC assists companies in closing the gap between their ever-growing data and the ongoing critical decisions needed to promote growth. The startup’s AI redefines how companies operate, innovate and make decisions.

Cartrun – Cartrun uses a dark-store online retail model and is an app for grocery deliveries.

Grindstone 11 companies:

Level Finance - Level is an on-demand pay platform that allows employees to access a percentage of their earned but unpaid income to cover unexpected expenses and avoid expensive credit products.

Dark Pools - Dark Pools develops machine learning driven applications which are used in applied research, data, infrastructure, and capital/finance management to create commercially focused intellectual property, ethically responsible, globally competitive ML/AI-driven products and services.

Popping - Popping is a pop-up markets platform for small business stall bookings.

Creditais - Creditais accurately credit scores first-time borrowers using alternative data and machine learning.

Melio AI – Melio helps companies commercialize their AI solution by developing and deploying machine learning solutions in the cloud.

Limu Lab - Limu Lab is an online platform that provides for the learning of indigenous languages for young children.

Jobox – Jobox is an early talent discovery ecosystem built to connect employers, students and universities, ensuring highly accurate job placements.

Sendoff – Sendoff is a mobile app digitizing the funeral value chain. Users get convenience, information & 10X better CX for funeral services.

Welo Health – Welo Health is an innovative HealthTech company providing at home health services to consumers and corporates.

Blankett Tech – Blankett Tech is Africa's first interactive digital bookstore and e-library.

Virtual Drive – Virtual Drive is the first reversed automotive marketplace, driven by AI and chat.

Sugar – Sugar is an InsurTech startup providing smart insurance products with a specific focus on customers living in townships, rural villages and informal settlements.

Ama Room – Ama Room is a mobile property app targeting townships backrooms in South Africa. The app connects landlords and tenants for the mass market and has over 270 listed Township nationally.