Applications open for Metropolitan Collective Shapers initiative in Tshwane

Supporting youth entrepreneurship is a critical task that requires collective efforts because by supporting the youth, young people are given the opportunity to attain their business goals and minimise the number of youth who continue to experience challenging business environments and outcomes.

Phumla Mavundla, head of marketing: product and channel at Metropolitan | image supplied

Through the Metropolitan Collective Shapers initiative, Metropolitan aims to invigorate youth economically through knowledge, and skills and by enabling a sustainable future to reach their entrepreneurship goals and to empower their communities. By garnering the already present passion for interests that youth have in an area, the programme aims to instil generational knowledge as well as new ways of running already existing businesses.

After a successful pilot in 2021 in Polokwane, the Metropolitan’s Collective Shapers programme is launching in Tshwane, focusing on youth-owned businesses in the food and hospitality sector. The initiative, which will be rolled out in conjunction with BPO Skills Academy, will see participants upskilled on the practical and business sides of the hospitality and food industry.

Metropolitan has also partnered with Value Ed, an organisation that offers developmental programmes online for future leaders, and they will be providing entrepreneurial skills training, as well as soft and mindset skills throughout the immersive five-month business programme for startups.

“Polokwane was a proof point that there are young people out there who have the hunger and drive to grow their businesses, but only lack the relevant support and knowledge,” says Phumla Mavundla, head of marketing: product and channel at Metropolitan.

“The initiative is close to our hearts because it is not about throwing money at the youth unemployment problem in the hopes that it will fix itself, but rather about giving youth tools to create long-lasting and sustainable opportunities that can become solutions for themselves and broader Tshwane communities and beyond,” she adds.

Youth living in Tshwane between the ages of 18 and 34, who are already active in the food and hospitality sector are encouraged to apply to be part of the programme here. Applicants must be permanent residents in South Africa and have a registered business in the food and hospitality sector that’s been in operation for no less than two years with the business being 51% or more Black-owned.

“Metropolitan is committed to the social advancement of our country. As a brand that is passionate about community and youth development, we understand that the influence on a person can trickle into the broader community. With this initiative, Metropolitan hopes to enable sustainable business development for generations to come,” concludes Mavundla.