Kudos to the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards

18 Nov 2022
Issued by: NSBC.Africa
After a difficult but enlightening process, the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 14th annual South African Small Business Awards, drawn from the "Top 20" winners whose names were released to the nation and the media on 1 November 2022. Click here to see the Top 20 Winners.
Kudos to the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards

In thanking all entrants, participants and sponsors, NSBC founder and CEO, Mike Anderson said the judges had a difficult task, with entrepreneurs and small businesses pushing the innovation boundaries.

“The competition was stiff,” says Anderson, “but with each entry we were reminded of the value of the South African Small Business Awards to our economy and – importantly – to the entrants.

“Over the years, participants and winners have noted the value in improved reputation the competition has brought for their businesses,” he says. “This translates to solidifying the immense importance of this sector to the South African economy, not only by the products and services they provide, but by job creation. In this regard, they’re all winners.”

And the winners of South African Small Business Awards 2022 are...

2022 National Special Award Winners

National Community Upliftment Award Winner: Apara Global - Ayanda More
National Innovation Award Winner: Varsity Vibe - Dino Talotti
National E-commerce Award Winner: Feelgood Health - Michele Carelse
National Leadership Excellence Award Winner: DialogueSA - Amanda Holt

2022 National Category Winners

National Start up Champion Winner: Kicks Sportwear - Sammy Maule and Startwise - Velly Bosega
National Woman in Business Champion Winner: Job Crystal - Sasha Knott
National Entrepreneur Champion Winner: Chepa Streetwear - Dumisani Mahlangu
National Small Business Champion Winner: Network Configurations - Iain Emerson

“Once again, our congratulations to the winners and our thanks to everyone who supported the South African Small Business Awards in its 14th year. Here’s to continued success for all,” Anderson says.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the esteemed industry leaders who sponsored the event. Without their commitment, small businesses would have fewer opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson, listing the following National Sponsors of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards in alphabetical order: Absa; Experian; FedEx Express; Microsoft; ProfitShare Partners; Sage; Santam; Toyota; MTN; Nashua; Netstar and Vodacom Business.

NSBC.Africa
The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
