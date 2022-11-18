Kudos to the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards

In thanking all entrants, participants and sponsors, NSBC founder and CEO, Mike Anderson said the judges had a difficult task, with entrepreneurs and small businesses pushing the innovation boundaries.

“The competition was stiff,” says Anderson, “but with each entry we were reminded of the value of the South African Small Business Awards to our economy and – importantly – to the entrants.

“Over the years, participants and winners have noted the value in improved reputation the competition has brought for their businesses,” he says. “This translates to solidifying the immense importance of this sector to the South African economy, not only by the products and services they provide, but by job creation. In this regard, they’re all winners.”

And the winners of South African Small Business Awards 2022 are...

2022 National Special Award Winners

National Community Upliftment Award Winner: Apara Global - Ayanda More

National Innovation Award Winner: Varsity Vibe - Dino Talotti

National E-commerce Award Winner: Feelgood Health - Michele Carelse

National Leadership Excellence Award Winner: DialogueSA - Amanda Holt

2022 National Category Winners

National Start up Champion Winner: Kicks Sportwear - Sammy Maule and Startwise - Velly Bosega

National Woman in Business Champion Winner: Job Crystal - Sasha Knott

National Entrepreneur Champion Winner: Chepa Streetwear - Dumisani Mahlangu

National Small Business Champion Winner: Network Configurations - Iain Emerson

“Once again, our congratulations to the winners and our thanks to everyone who supported the South African Small Business Awards in its 14th year. Here’s to continued success for all,” Anderson says.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the esteemed industry leaders who sponsored the event. Without their commitment, small businesses would have fewer opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson, listing the following National Sponsors of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards in alphabetical order: Absa; Experian; FedEx Express; Microsoft; ProfitShare Partners; Sage; Santam; Toyota; MTN; Nashua; Netstar and Vodacom Business.